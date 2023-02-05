Name: Gracyn Sechler
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, track and field and soccer
Parents: Corey and Jessica Sechler, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: In basketball, over 1,000 career points, 2021-22 WestPAC pick and 2021-22 Somerset County first-team selection; in track and field, 2022 400-meter WestPAC champion and 2022 District 5 Class 2A third-place finish in the 400; in soccer, all-Somerset County pick.
Coach’s quote: “Grace has been a joy to coach. She is a hard worker who has been dedicated to making herself and our program better. She is a great teammate and has become a great leader for our team. She is not only a great player, but she is a terrific young lady. She has done a tremendous job of representing our program, school and community with character and class. I am very confident she will continue to make a positive impact on others and enjoy many more successes in her future.”
– Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball coach Rachel Prosser
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite book: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah
Favorite food: Shrimp tacos
Favorite teachers: All of my teachers at Berlin Brothersvalley are fantastic
Favorite song: “Write Your Story” by Francesca Battistelli
Favorite app on your phone: Temple Run
Outside interests: Hiking, traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin because they are smart and social animals who like to keep the peace.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: United States Olympic hurdler and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Most influential person on my athletic career: My brother, Elijah Sechler
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate and Potomac State freshman forward Josie Snyder
Proudest athletic achievement: My freshman through my junior year, my team had a 53-26 record as well as making it to the second round of the PIAA basketball playoffs twice.
How I got my start: I’ve been playing basketball since I was in kindergarten and have always enjoyed playing.
Future goal: To become a physician assistant and serve on medical mission trips.
– Jake Oswalt
