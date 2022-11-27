Name: Gracie Bowers
School: Somerset Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball, basketball and softball
Parents: Bob and Nicki Bowers, of Friedens
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, recorded over 1,000 career assists and 2022 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5 Class 2A champions; in basketball, 2021-22 all-LHAC selection; in softball, 2021 Somerset County pick.
Coach’s quote: “Gracie has had a powerful influence in the success of our program. As our setter, she had full command of the offense and helped balance our attack to make our offense difficult to defend. Her ability to stay calm and perform well in tight matches helped our team win championships. Gracie’s positive attitude is infectious and our entire team looks to her for leadership on and off the court. Gracie has provided a high benchmark for younger player to emulate in the future. Gracie is one of the top students in her class and she is the gold standard of a multi-sport student-athlete.” – Somerset volleyball coach Scott Shirley
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite book: “A Time for Dancing” by Davida Wills Hurwin
Favorite food: Homemade shrimp, fish and fries
Favorite teacher: Mr. DelSignore, Honors Advanced College Algebra and Honors Geometry
Favorite song: “Somebody’s Problem” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: VSCO
Outside interests: Boating, traveling and hanging out with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin because I love the ocean
Favorite athletic team: Texas softball and Nebraska volleyball squads
Athlete most admired: Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez
Most influential person in my athletic career: My dad, Bob
Most impressive athlete I have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and Villanova volleyball player Kiera Booth
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning 2022 LHAC and District 5 volleyball championships.
How I got my start: Watched my high school team play, and started playing in seventh grade.
Future goals: Attend a four-year college, major in biology and become a physician’s assistant.
– Jake Oswalt
