Name: Gracie Bowers

School: Somerset Area

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball, basketball and softball

Parents: Bob and Nicki Bowers, of Friedens

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, recorded over 1,000 career assists and 2022 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 5 Class 2A champions; in basketball, 2021-22 all-LHAC selection; in softball, 2021 Somerset County pick.

Coach’s quote: “Gracie has had a powerful influence in the success of our program. As our setter, she had full command of the offense and helped balance our attack to make our offense difficult to defend. Her ability to stay calm and perform well in tight matches helped our team win championships. Gracie’s positive attitude is infectious and our entire team looks to her for leadership on and off the court. Gracie has provided a high benchmark for younger player to emulate in the future. Gracie is one of the top students in her class and she is the gold standard of a multi-sport student-athlete.” – Somerset volleyball coach Scott Shirley

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite book: “A Time for Dancing” by Davida Wills Hurwin

Favorite food: Homemade shrimp, fish and fries

Favorite teacher: Mr. DelSignore, Honors Advanced College Algebra and Honors Geometry

Favorite song: “Somebody’s Problem” by Morgan Wallen

Favorite app on your phone: VSCO

Outside interests: Boating, traveling and hanging out with family and friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin because I love the ocean

Favorite athletic team: Texas softball and Nebraska volleyball squads

Athlete most admired: Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez

Most influential person in my athletic career: My dad, Bob

Most impressive athlete I have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and Villanova volleyball player Kiera Booth

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning 2022 LHAC and District 5 volleyball championships.

How I got my start: Watched my high school team play, and started playing in seventh grade.

Future goals: Attend a four-year college, major in biology and become a physician’s assistant.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

