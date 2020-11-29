Name: Grace Dorcon
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Tom and Becky Dorcon, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: 2020 Somerset County MVP; two-time all-state team; four-time all-district, all-county and all-WestPAC teams; 1,000 career kills
Coach’s quote: “Grace possesses the qualities that a coach wishes they’d find in every one of their athletes. She was always very self-motivated, worked hard in the offseason on both her game skills and general athleticism. She recognized her weaknesses, was extremely coachable, and desired coaching criticism to improve her skills. She’s a fiery competitor who was going to out-jump you, out-think you, or out-hustle you to ensure she was going to beat you. The program will certainly miss everything she’s brought to our court, but she’s left a model for her teammates to follow, if they want the same success.” — Berlin Brothersvalley volleyball coach Corey Will
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “The Help”
Favorite book or video game: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Shubik (English)
Favorite song: “UCLA” by RL Grime
Outside interests: Hiking and working out
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger, because I am competitive.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Saquon Barkley
Most influential persons on my athletic career: Coach Will and Coach Dorcon
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Maggie Hogan
Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in a state championship my sophomore year
How I got my start: Since my mom was a coach, I was in the gym with her and the teams at a very young age.
Future goal: Attend California University of Pennsylvania to major in speech and language pathology and play volleyball.
