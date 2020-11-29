Name: Grace Dorcon

School: Berlin Brothersvalley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Volleyball

Parents: Tom and Becky Dorcon, of Berlin 

Athletic achievements: 2020 Somerset County MVP; two-time all-state team; four-time all-district, all-county and all-WestPAC teams; 1,000 career kills

Coach’s quote: “Grace possesses the qualities that a coach wishes they’d find in every one of their athletes. She was always very self-motivated, worked hard in the offseason on both her game skills and general athleticism. She recognized her weaknesses, was extremely coachable, and desired coaching criticism to improve her skills. She’s a fiery competitor who was going to out-jump you, out-think you, or out-hustle you to ensure she was going to beat you. The program will certainly miss everything she’s brought to our court, but she’s left a model for her teammates to follow, if they want the same success.” — Berlin Brothersvalley volleyball coach Corey Will

Favorite subject: English 

Favorite movie: “The Help”

Favorite book or video game: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Shubik (English)

Favorite song: “UCLA” by RL Grime 

Outside interests: Hiking and working out 

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger, because I am competitive. 

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Saquon Barkley

Most influential persons on my athletic career: Coach Will and Coach Dorcon 

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Maggie Hogan 

Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in a state championship my sophomore year

How I got my start: Since my mom was a coach, I was in the gym with her and the teams at a very young age. 

Future goal: Attend California University of Pennsylvania to major in speech and language pathology and play volleyball.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

