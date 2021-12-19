Name: Gina Gaye
School: Windber Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, softball and soccer.
Parents: Glenn and Lori Gaye, of Windber
Athletic achievements: In basketball, named to the 2019 and 2021 WAABA all-tournament teams, all-WestPAC selection, 2019 and 2021 WestPAC champions, 2021 District 5 Class 2A champions, Somerset County first-team selection; in softball, all-WestPAC pick, Somerset County first-team selection; in soccer, Somerset County second-team selection on defense, all-WestPAC pick, 2020 and 2021 WestPAC champions and 2018 and 2021 District 5 Class 1A champions.
Coach’s quote: “Gina is a very hard-working student-athlete for our Lady Rambler program. She is everything a coach can ask for on the floor. She is versatile and can play any position. She is selfless in her play and she is a great teammate and leader on and off the floor. Another great strength is her relationship and desire to teach at our youth level clinics. She is what Windber pride is all about. I am honored to be her coach.”
– Windber girls basketball coach Cory Pavlosky
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “A Christmas Story”
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby”
Favorite food: Fettuccine Alfredo
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Cassie Thomas, English and enrichment
Favorite song: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and DaBaby
Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A fish because I love to swim and be in the ocean.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Glenn
Proudest athletic achievement: Making school history by being the first girls basketball team to win a state playoff game.
How I got my start: Playing on multiple youth sports teams.
Future goal: Attend the five-year physician’s assistant program at St. Francis University.
– Jake Oswalt
