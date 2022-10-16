Name: Finnleigh Gould
School: Rockwood Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Bruce and Meaghan Gould, of Rockwood
Athletic achievements: 2021 Rockwood Offensive/110% Award, 2021 Somerset County Forward MVP of the Year, 2020 Somerset County first-team midfielder, 2019 Somerset County Freshman MVP of the Year, 2019-22 Rockwood Area High School Scholar Athlete, 2020 District 5 Class 1A runner-up, 2022 PA West Futsal State Cup finalist, 2021 all-WestPAC selection and MaxPreps Player of the Game on Sept. 16 and Oct. 5, 2021.
Coach’s quote: “Finnleigh has been a key player for the Lady Rockets since her freshman year. Her enthusiasm, skills, scoring ability and willingness to help and encourage her teammates has helped her team be successful. Finn is an exceptionally skilled player and is a very committed athlete to the sport of soccer. She continually initiates every practice and game with the same energy and works relentlessly in order to improve her game.” – Rockwood girls soccer coach Susie Branam
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “The Lord of the Rings”
Favorite book: “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley
Favorite food: Jalapeno poppers, anything spicy
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Minor, Spanish
Favorite song: “Voodoo Child” by Stevie Ray Vaughan
Favorite app on your phone: YouTube Music
Outside interests: Photography, kayaking and hiking
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a tiger since they are often associated with strength and courage. Tigers are beautiful and athletic predators, who best their prey with their cunning. I want to be a tiger, who is proud of her stripes and prowls with confidence in all that I do.
Favorite athletic team: The United States Women’s National Soccer Team
Athlete most admired: United States Women’s National Soccer Team member Megan Rapinoe
Most influential person in my athletic career: My dad, Bruce
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley senior soccer player Morgan Twombly
Proudest athletic achievement: PA West Futsal State Cup finalist. Futsol was something that I had never done before, and my second game playing was the first round of the State Cup. I was so nervous, but I had managed to score a few times throughout the tournament. I am proud of myself for trying something new to better my skills as a soccer player.
How I got my start: Playing AYSO soccer at 4 years old.
Future goal: To play professional soccer.
– Jake Oswalt
