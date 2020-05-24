Name: Erin Carbaugh
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Softball
Parent: Michele Carbaugh, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Three varsity awards
Coach’s quote: “Erin is a very coachable and team-first player that always gives 100%.” — Westmont Hilltop softball coach John Grace
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Fast and Furious”
Favorite book or video game: “If I Stay” by Gayle Forman
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Sloan, technical writing
Favorite song: “If I Know Me” by Morgan Wallen
Outside interests: Working on my Jeep
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because they are very intelligent.
Favorite athletic team: New York Yankees
Athlete most admired: Jennie Finch
Most influential person on my athletic career: My sister, Megan
Proudest athletic achievement: Starting on varsity as a freshman
How I got my start: I started playing softball when I was 6 years old and continued playing from there
Future goal: Attending Ohio Technical College for high performance racing and business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.