Westmont Hilltop senior Erin Carbaugh is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, May 25, 2020.

Name: Erin Carbaugh

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Softball

Parent: Michele Carbaugh, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Three varsity awards

Coach’s quote: “Erin is a very coachable and team-first player that always gives 100%.” — Westmont Hilltop softball coach John Grace

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Fast and Furious”

Favorite book or video game: “If I Stay” by Gayle Forman

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Sloan, technical writing

Favorite song: “If I Know Me” by Morgan Wallen

Outside interests: Working on my Jeep

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because they are very intelligent.

Favorite athletic team: New York Yankees

Athlete most admired: Jennie Finch

Most influential person on my athletic career: My sister, Megan

Proudest athletic achievement: Starting on varsity as a freshman

How I got my start: I started playing softball when I was 6 years old and continued playing from there

Future goal: Attending Ohio Technical College for high performance racing and business 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

