Name: Emily Marines
School: Blacklick Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and track and field
Parents: Ethan and Jessica Marines, of Nanty Glo
Athletic achievements: In basketball, three-year letterwinner; in track, four-year letterwinner, WestPAC all-conference award, state qualifier; Farmers Insurance Ryan Young Agency December 2020 Athlete of the Month.
Coach’s quote: “Emily is the type of player every team needs to be successful. Her tenacity on the court and the passion she has for competition separates her from many players. She has a tremendous work ethic that will help her succeed on and, more importantly, off the court. Emily is one of our leaders as well. She steps in to help the younger players when needed. She pushes herself to get better with every rep. We have players that will dive on the floor, take a charge and do the little things to help the team succeed. Emily optimizes that type of player. She knows her role and embraces it. I am very fortunate to be able to coach Emily.” — Blacklick Valley girls basketball coach Rich Price
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: Any Star Wars or Marvel movie
Favorite book or video game: “Batman Arkham Knight”
Favorite foods: Pizza and wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Wiegand (history)
Favorite song: “Walk” by Foo Fighters
Outside interests: Outside of sports, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, shopping for clothes and playing the drums in my band, “Emmy and the Geriatrics.”
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I think I am most like a wolf because I think of my team as my pack. We stick together and get things done.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Kyrie Irving
Most influential people in my athletic career: The most influential people in my athletic career are probably my parents. They have pushed me so much throughout these past couple years and I am so blessed to have them in my life. My dad especially because he gives me the motivation to want to do better since he was a very good athlete when he was in high school, and I look up to him.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kirsten Weakland from Cambria Heights
Proudest athletic achievements: Probably making it to states for track my freshman year with my 1600-meter relay team, or helping Blacklick Valley make it to the state playoffs for the first time in girls basketball history last year.
How I got my start: I started playing basketball in the third grade for the Holy Name Hawks, joined PA Blue Thunder in seventh grade and my track career also started in seventh grade when I ran with the Bishop Carroll junior high track team.
Future goal: My future goal is to have a successful season this year and continue my athletic career at the collegiate level.
