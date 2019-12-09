Name: Emily Henry
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field
Parents: Mark and Sharon Henry, of Carrolltown
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, PVCA District 6 first-team selection in 2019 and second-team selection in 2018, 2019 PVCA Class AA all-state team, three-year letterwinner, LHAC all-conference award recipient; in basketball, four-year letterwinner; in track, two-year letterwinner, LHAC all-conference award recipient.
Coach’s quote: “Emily is smart, works hard, wants to learn and is very coachable. She always challenges herself to get better. She’s a great teammate with a positive attitude who wants others to succeed.” — Cambria Heights volleyball coach Doug Farabaugh
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “Elf”
Favorite books or video game: Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling
Favorite food: Chinese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bishop, anatomy
Favorite songs: Anything by Dan and Shay or Kane Brown
Outside interests: Being with my friends and family, going to the beach and going to support my school’s other athletic events.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird, because I always thought it was cool that they could fly instead of walking everywhere.
Favorite athletic team: U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team
Athlete most admired: Haleigh Washington
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mother
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Mara Yahner
Proudest athletic achievements: Being able to play in the LHAC volleyball championship game this year, being student-athlete of the month for my school, and placing at districts for high jump my junior year.
How I got my start: Growing up watching my older sister play volleyball and basketball
Future goal: To go to college for registered nursing and continue to play volleyball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.