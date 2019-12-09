Name: Emily Henry

School: Cambria Heights

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field 

Parents: Mark and Sharon Henry, of Carrolltown 

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, PVCA District 6 first-team selection in 2019 and second-team selection in 2018, 2019 PVCA Class AA all-state team, three-year letterwinner, LHAC all-conference award recipient; in basketball, four-year letterwinner; in track, two-year letterwinner, LHAC all-conference award recipient.

Coach’s quote: “Emily is smart, works hard, wants to learn and is very coachable. She always challenges herself to get better.  She’s a great teammate with a positive attitude who wants others to succeed.” — Cambria Heights volleyball coach Doug Farabaugh

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Favorite movie: “Elf”

Favorite books or video game: Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling

Favorite food: Chinese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bishop, anatomy

Favorite songs: Anything by Dan and Shay or Kane Brown 

Outside interests: Being with my friends and family, going to the beach and going to support my school’s other athletic events.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird, because I always thought it was cool that they could fly instead of walking everywhere.

Favorite athletic team: U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team 

Athlete most admired: Haleigh Washington 

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mother

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Mara Yahner

Proudest athletic achievements: Being able to play in the LHAC volleyball championship game this year, being student-athlete of the month for my school, and placing at districts for high jump my junior year.

How I got my start: Growing up watching my older sister play volleyball and basketball

Future goal: To go to college for registered nursing and continue to play volleyball.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you