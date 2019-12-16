Name: Emily Coddington

School: North Star

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country, track and soccer

Parents: Eric and Malinda Coddington, of Acosta

Athletic achievements: In cross country, seventh place at 2019 PIAA championships, all-state Class A team, all-Northeast Region team, two-time District 5 champion, letterman; in track, fourth place in 400 relay and eighth place in 1600 relay at PIAA championships, eight-time District 5 champion, three-time WestPAC all-conference team, District 5 and WestPAC track team champions in 2019; in soccer, two-year letterman, two-year all-county first team, and WestPAC team member.

Coach’s quote: “I really like the way that Emily has grown as a runner. Our goal was to improve on last year’s cross country run at states and she did that with a seventh-place finish this year. She has great potential and I’m excited for her and grateful to have had an athlete like her to work with. She has set a high standard for our North Star cross country program in our first year.” — North Star cross country coach Anthony Dean-Neil

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “Overcomer”

Favorite book or video game: “The Last Ride” by Sarah Dessen

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Studer, Spanish

Favorite song: “Way Up” by Jaden Smith

Outside interests: Play soccer and sing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because they are the fastest animal

Favorite athletic team: Steelers

Athlete most admired: Sydney McLaughlin

Most influential person on my athletic career: Lorna Speigle, she would always work hard during practice and she would encourage everyone on the team and push us to be the best we could be.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kaitlyn Maxwell

Proudest athletic achievement: My seventh-place medal at states for cross country

How I got my start: I started to really love running during conditioning for soccer, then I started running track my freshman year and from there I quit soccer to run cross country.

Future goal: Make it to Division II nationals in college

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you