Name: Emily Coddington
School: North Star
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country, track and soccer
Parents: Eric and Malinda Coddington, of Acosta
Athletic achievements: In cross country, seventh place at 2019 PIAA championships, all-state Class A team, all-Northeast Region team, two-time District 5 champion, letterman; in track, fourth place in 400 relay and eighth place in 1600 relay at PIAA championships, eight-time District 5 champion, three-time WestPAC all-conference team, District 5 and WestPAC track team champions in 2019; in soccer, two-year letterman, two-year all-county first team, and WestPAC team member.
Coach’s quote: “I really like the way that Emily has grown as a runner. Our goal was to improve on last year’s cross country run at states and she did that with a seventh-place finish this year. She has great potential and I’m excited for her and grateful to have had an athlete like her to work with. She has set a high standard for our North Star cross country program in our first year.” — North Star cross country coach Anthony Dean-Neil
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “Overcomer”
Favorite book or video game: “The Last Ride” by Sarah Dessen
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Studer, Spanish
Favorite song: “Way Up” by Jaden Smith
Outside interests: Play soccer and sing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because they are the fastest animal
Favorite athletic team: Steelers
Athlete most admired: Sydney McLaughlin
Most influential person on my athletic career: Lorna Speigle, she would always work hard during practice and she would encourage everyone on the team and push us to be the best we could be.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kaitlyn Maxwell
Proudest athletic achievement: My seventh-place medal at states for cross country
How I got my start: I started to really love running during conditioning for soccer, then I started running track my freshman year and from there I quit soccer to run cross country.
Future goal: Make it to Division II nationals in college
