Name: Emily Bennett
School: Bishop Carroll Catholic
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Rifle
Parents: Steven and Becky Bennett, of Brush Valley
Athletic achievements: Second place at the 2022 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Three-Position Smallbore and Precision Air Rifle Championships, top shooter in the Allegheny Mountain League at the 2022 state championships, qualified for and competed at the 2022 Junior Olympic National Championships, first-place team at the 4-H Shooting Sports State Championships, fourth-place individual at the 4-H Shooting Sports State Championships, first-place team in three-position smallbore at the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships, second-place team in silhouettes at the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships, second-place team overall in the smallbore category at the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships, second-place individual in silhouettes at the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships, fifth-place individual in three-position smallbore at the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships and third-place overall individual in the smallbore category at the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships.
Coach’s quote: “Two things I can always count on are Emily’s good attitude and willingness to help. This sport has so many ways to beat you down emotionally, and one way or another it’ll humble you – repeatedly. Emily always bounces back and regains focus like the leader she is. She’s never too busy to lend a hand with the other shooters on the team, and they tend to appreciate her real-world experience. Without question, the entire program is better because of her.”
– Bishop Carroll Catholic rifle coach Steve Cunningham
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “10 Things I Hate About You”
Favorite book: “The Nightingale
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Nagy, history
Favorite song: “ ‘Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson
Favorite app on your phone: Spotify
Outside interests: Sewing, hunting and reading
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Probably an eagle because I could have a wonderful view and travel all the time while being near the top of the food chain.
Favorite athletic team: West Virginia University rifle team
Athlete most admired: Ginny Thrasher
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Steven
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Ginny Thrasher, a gold medalist in rifle at the 2016 Rio Olympics
Proudest athletic achievement: The medals I got at the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships, especially my third-place individual overall. It was a great week and I did not expect to do as well as I did.
How I got my start: I learned about rifle at the “Shoot with the Huskies Night” that was held the summer before my freshman year. I then joined Bishop Carroll’s rifle team in the winter of my freshman year.
Future goal: Make it onto the West Virginia University rifle team and one day go to the Olympics.
