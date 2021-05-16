Name: Ellie Dorian
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, cross country and swimming
Parents: Shawn and Katie Dorian, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In track and field, two-time district medalist and state qualifier; in cross country, 2020 District 6 Class 2A champion, four-time district medalist, four-time conference medalist, 2019 District Class 1A team champions, four-time state qualifier and 2019 PIAA medalist
Coach’s quote: “For the past four years, Ellie has been a team leader and has shown others what it means to sacrifice for the good of the team. Despite not having a track season last year, she worked tirelessly to prepare herself for cross country as well as track. She has been a huge part of our team’s success and has a done a great job mentoring the younger runners. Ellie’s toughness and determination will be greatly missed. We have no doubt that she is going to go on to do big things both on and off the track.” — Westmont Hilltop track and field coaches Pat Barron and Mike Harchick
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Coraline”
Favorite book or video game: “Paper Towns” by John Green
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Sheehan, business
Favorite song: “American Kids” by Kenny Chesney
Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah for speed.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Shelby Houlihan
Most influential person on my athletic career: My sister, Hannah
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Avari Admire
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2019 District 6 cross country team title with my teammates
How I got my start: I belong to a family with older siblings who set the scene for running. My sister competed in college at St. Francis University and set a great example. My cousin runs for Texas Christian. My brothers compete in 50-mile races. I guess you could say I just grew up running because it’s what my family does.
Future goal: To improve my times and try new events as I begin my collegiate running career at Mount St. Mary’s University.
– Jake Oswalt
