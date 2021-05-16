Name: Ellie Dorian

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, cross country and swimming

Parents: Shawn and Katie Dorian, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In track and field, two-time district medalist and state qualifier; in cross country, 2020 District 6 Class 2A champion, four-time district medalist, four-time conference medalist, 2019 District Class 1A team champions, four-time state qualifier and 2019 PIAA medalist

Coach’s quote: “For the past four years, Ellie has been a team leader and has shown others what it means to sacrifice for the good of the team. Despite not having a track season last year, she worked tirelessly to prepare herself for cross country as well as track. She has been a huge part of our team’s success and has a done a great job mentoring the younger runners. Ellie’s toughness and determination will be greatly missed. We have no doubt that she is going to go on to do big things both on and off the track.” — Westmont Hilltop track and field coaches Pat Barron and Mike Harchick

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Coraline”

Favorite book or video game: “Paper Towns” by John Green

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Sheehan, business

Favorite song: “American Kids” by Kenny Chesney

Outside interests: Spending time with friends and family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah for speed.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State football

Athlete most admired: Shelby Houlihan

Most influential person on my athletic career: My sister, Hannah

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Avari Admire

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2019 District 6 cross country team title with my teammates

How I got my start: I belong to a family with older siblings who set the scene for running. My sister competed in college at St. Francis University and set a great example. My cousin runs for Texas Christian. My brothers compete in 50-mile races. I guess you could say I just grew up running because it’s what my family does.

Future goal: To improve my times and try new events as I begin my collegiate running career at Mount St. Mary’s University.

