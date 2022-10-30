Name: Ella Persio
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Tennis
Parents: Chris and Karen Persio, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner, two-time District 6 Class 2A team champion and 2022 District 6 Class 2A doubles champion
Coach’s quote: “We weren’t sure Ella was going to be able to play this year. She had an injury last year, which really limited her play and she struggled with it during the offseason as well. She worked hard and overcame that injury and came back stronger and had an incredible season. She’s a smart, dedicated player and definitely was an asset to the team. Ella is one of the ‘cheerleaders’ of the team, always supporting and helping the younger players, making sure everyone was included. That, along with her humor and fun personality helped us achieve a real team environment this season. We will definitely miss her.” – Central Cambria girls tennis coach Kim Cavalier
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “The Matrix”
Favorite book: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry
Favorite food: French toast
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Tim Miller, accounting
Favorite song: “Woo” by Rihanna
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and reading
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: My dog, Cash, because he is always so happy
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: Tennis player Jessica Pegula
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Chris
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My own teammate, Marley Ratchford, who I played against in a summer tennis league.
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 2A doubles title
How I got my start: My sister was learning to play, and I wanted to learn, too.
Future goal: Go to college and study business.
– Jake Oswalt
