Name: Ella Persio

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Tennis

Parents: Chris and Karen Persio, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner, two-time District 6 Class 2A team champion and 2022 District 6 Class 2A doubles champion

Coach’s quote: “We weren’t sure Ella was going to be able to play this year. She had an injury last year, which really limited her play and she struggled with it during the offseason as well. She worked hard and overcame that injury and came back stronger and had an incredible season. She’s a smart, dedicated player and definitely was an asset to the team. Ella is one of the ‘cheerleaders’ of the team, always supporting and helping the younger players, making sure everyone was included. That, along with her humor and fun personality helped us achieve a real team environment this season. We will definitely miss her.” – Central Cambria girls tennis coach Kim Cavalier

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “The Matrix”

Favorite book: “The Giver” by Lois Lowry

Favorite food: French toast

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Tim Miller, accounting

Favorite song: “Woo” by Rihanna

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and reading

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: My dog, Cash, because he is always so happy

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Athlete most admired: Tennis player Jessica Pegula

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Chris

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My own teammate, Marley Ratchford, who I played against in a summer tennis league.

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 District 6 Class 2A doubles title

How I got my start: My sister was learning to play, and I wanted to learn, too.

Future goal: Go to college and study business.

