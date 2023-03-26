Name: Ella Brawley
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, track and field and soccer
Parents: Dennis and Gina Brawley, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year starter with over 70 starts, four varsity letters, 2022-23 team captain and led the team in minutes played, undefeated 2022-23 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions, 2022-23 District 6 Class 3A runner-up and PIAA quarterfinalist, 2022-23 all-LHAC pick and selected to play in the 2023 Cambria County All-Senior Showcase; in track and field, two-time letterwinner; in soccer, two-time letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “Ella’s impact on this basketball team is truly immeasurable. She played the most minutes this year, hardly ever was off the floor and all while guarding the best player on the other team. Not to mention she was never in foul trouble. Ella is the definition of a team player and did whatever it took to win basketball games. She was the hardest worker day in and day out and never had one complaint. She was definitely one of the toughest and best players I ever had the pleasure of coaching.” – Westmont Hilltop girls basketball coach Brittany Eisenhuth
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Favorite food: Peanut butter
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. DelSignore, AP Calculus
Favorite song: Any song by Rhianna or Taylor Swift
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Spending time outdoors, camping, going to concerts and watching movies with my friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark because they are tough, smart, aggressive and spend their lives in the ocean.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: South Carolina women’s basketball player Aliyah Boston
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Pat Gruss of Flood City Lightning. He always supported me, on and off the court, and pushed me to be the best player I could be. He has always been one of my biggest fans.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Shade senior Jenna Muha
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning 27 games, including the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title my senior season alongside my best friends and teammates
How I got my start: I started playing basketball and soccer in elementary school and pursued track and field in high school. My family was always very active and my dad was one of my first coaches. My parents always encouraged me to work hard, compete and stay in shape.
Future goal: Attend West Virginia University Honors College and pursue a career in nursing.
– Jake Oswalt
