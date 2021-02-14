Name: Elissa Barron

School: North Star

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Sports: Rifle

Parents: Tricia and Scott Barron, of Hooversville

Athletic achievements: Rookie of the year, freshman in 2019; 100 club prone (2019, 2020); fourth place individual state smallbore championship 2018-2019; second place smallbore championship 2019 NRA; 2019 Pennsylvania woman’s outdoor champion; 2019 junior first place team 3-D smallbore; 2020 Pa. Junior Olympics championship air rifle first place; 2020 Pa. Junior Olympics championship third-place smallbore; 2020 four-position first-place NRA; 2020 all-WestPAC; 2020 distinguished expert NRA

Coach’s quote: “Elissa is extremely skilled, disciplined and one of the hardest working members of the team, as well as one of the top shooters in the state. As co-captain, her leadership and dedication has made her a role model respected by teammates and opponents alike. Her focus is probably her best attribute as a shooter. She remains calm on the line, blocks everything out, and focuses on the dot in the center of the 1.5-inch target 50 feet away. As a team member, she helps promote the team environment and is always willing to mentor junior shooters.” — North Star rifle coach and range safety officer George R. Ryniak

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “The Grinch”

Favorite book or video game: “Allegedly” by Tiffany D. Jackson

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ott (biology and anatomy)

Favorite song: “Wish” by Diplo, featuring Trippie Redd

Outside interests: Hunting and fishing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A polar bear, because they function on land, but can also swim.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Ginny Thrasher

Most influential person on my athletic career: Neil Marisa

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Madison Shroyer

Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying to go to Junior Olympic Championships in Colorado Springs for air rifle.

How I got my start: Went to practices over the summer with Brian Spory before I started my freshman year in high school.

Future goal: Graduating from high school with a rifle scholarship.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

