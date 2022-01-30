Name: Elissa Barron
School: North Star
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Rifle
Parents: Scott and Tricia Barron, of Hooversville
Athletic achievements: Placed fourth at the 2019 state meet in smallbore, distinguished expert of the NRA, placed fourth at the 2021 state meet in air rifle, 2019 Pennsylvania State Women Champion, qualified for the Junior Olympics in air rifle, 4-H Shooting Sports PA first place individually, 4-H National Championships second place individually in Nebraska and two-time captain North Star High School rifle team.
Coach’s quote: “Elissa is hands down one of the top shooters in the state. She is a stalwart performer who is disciplined, skilled and one of the hardest working members of the team who consistently sets the standard of professionalism on the range. As captain, her dedication and leadership has made her a role model respected by teammates and opponents alike. As a senior member of the Cougars rifle team, she helps promote the team environment, is always a willing mentor to junior shooters and is a valued asset to the coaching staff. As this is her final season, she will be sorely missed by her team and coaches. As an athlete, she personifies team pride and hard work and it was an honor to be her coach.”
– North Star rifle coach George Ryniak
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “The Grinch”
Favorite book: “Five Feet Apart”
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ott, Biology
Favorite song: “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence and the Machine
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and swimming
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be an otter because I love to swim and they are good swimmers.
Athlete most admired: 2016 Summer Olympics gold-medalist shooter Ginny Thrasher
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Scott
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Conemaugh Township senior rifle shooter Ruby Korenoski
Proudest athletic achievement: Placing second at the 4-H National Championships in Nebraska.
How I got my start: I went to practices over the summer.
Future goal: To become a nurse.
- Jake Oswalt
