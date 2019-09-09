Name: Elisabeth Zajdel
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Golf, basketball
Parents: Sarah and David Zajdel, of Salix
Athletic achievements: District 6 medalist in golf; LHAC champion in basketball: three-time District 6 champion in basketball; lettered three years in golf, three years in basketball, one year in cross country
Coach’s quote: “Liz has really grown into a great golfer this year. She now has a warm-up routine prior to matches. She is always prepared the day before for her next match. She is looking up the courses on line and even going to play the course before the match. She is not taking the risks she took in the past, unless the risk will get her a full shot better on the hole. She is not distracted by what she has to do for homework and the other social things that cloud her brain from playing her best. She has built confidence in her swing. She is now able to breathe and relax and these things are evident in her game. Everyone gets nervous, but Liz is now able to deal with this nervousness using a wide variety of techniques, but most importantly to Liz, this game is fun.” – Forest Hills golf coach Chad Cordek
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”
Favorite book or video game: “The Notebook” by Nicholas Sparks
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Obarsky, chemistry
Favorite song: “Wild Ones” by Flo Rida
Outside interests: Running and hanging out with my friends
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: LeBron James
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad; he’s pushed me to be the athlete I am today.
Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: The girls I competed against at the PIAA southwest golf regional
Proudest athletic achievement: Competing at the PIAA southwest golf regional and being a three-time District 6 champion in basketball
How I got my start: My dad would take me to the golf practice range every Friday when I was very young and have me hit golf balls. I also participated in Carl Irvin’s Junior Clinic and Windber Country Club’s Junior Clinic until I aged out.
Future goal: I will go to college and study exercise science and continue my athletic career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.