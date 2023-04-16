Name: Delanie Davison
School: Conemaugh Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball, volleyball and basketball
Parents: Jim and Mandy Davison, of East Taylor
Athletic achievements: In softball, 2021 and 2022 all-WestPAC selection, 2021 and 2022 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state pick, 2022 District 6 Class 1A champion and 2022 WestPAC runner-up; in soccer, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection with Greater Johnstown (co-op); in basketball, 2022-23 all-WestPAC selection, 2022-23 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention and 2023 Senior Showcase selection.
Coach’s quote: “Delanie has been a great student-athlete to work with. She has always worked hard as an underclassmen to support her teammates. As a senior, she is taking on that leadership role as a captain to work with the underclassmen at practices and in-game readiness routines. Clarion is getting an outstanding softball player that can play anywhere on the field. I am looking forward to seeing Delanie grow at the collegiate level.”
– Conemaugh Valley softball coach Paula McCleester
Favorite subjects: Government and economics
Favorite movie: “80 for Brady”
Favorite video game: “Subway Surfers”
Favorite food: Ice cream
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. McCleester, Calculus
Favorite song: “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interest: Spending time with my friends and family
If you were an animal, what would you be and why?: A blue jay because I love Conemaugh Valley.
Favorite athletic team: University of Connecticut women’s basketball
Athlete most admired: University of Oklahoma alum Jocelyn Alo
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach McCleester, my pap (Joe Yingling) and my cousins (Lexi Novak and Sydney Richards)
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Ferndale senior and St. Peter’s University softball signee Angelina Wagner
Proudest athletic achievement: Pitching a shutout in the 2022 District 6 Class 1A softball title game
How I got my start: Playing tee-ball at Conemaugh Valley Youth League
Future goal: Be successful playing softball at Clarion University.
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.