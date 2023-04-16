Name: Delanie Davison

School: Conemaugh Valley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball, volleyball and basketball

Parents: Jim and Mandy Davison, of East Taylor

Athletic achievements: In softball, 2021 and 2022 all-WestPAC selection, 2021 and 2022 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state pick, 2022 District 6 Class 1A champion and 2022 WestPAC runner-up; in soccer, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection with Greater Johnstown (co-op); in basketball, 2022-23 all-WestPAC selection, 2022-23 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention and 2023 Senior Showcase selection.

Coach’s quote: “Delanie has been a great student-athlete to work with. She has always worked hard as an underclassmen to support her teammates. As a senior, she is taking on that leadership role as a captain to work with the underclassmen at practices and in-game readiness routines. Clarion is getting an outstanding softball player that can play anywhere on the field. I am looking forward to seeing Delanie grow at the collegiate level.”

– Conemaugh Valley softball coach Paula McCleester

Favorite subjects: Government and economics

Favorite movie: “80 for Brady”

Favorite video game: “Subway Surfers”

Favorite food: Ice cream

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. McCleester, Calculus

Favorite song: “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug

Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat

Outside interest: Spending time with my friends and family

If you were an animal, what would you be and why?: A blue jay because I love Conemaugh Valley.

Favorite athletic team: University of Connecticut women’s basketball

Athlete most admired: University of Oklahoma alum Jocelyn Alo

Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach McCleester, my pap (Joe Yingling) and my cousins (Lexi Novak and Sydney Richards)

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Ferndale senior and St. Peter’s University softball signee Angelina Wagner

Proudest athletic achievement: Pitching a shutout in the 2022 District 6 Class 1A softball title game

How I got my start: Playing tee-ball at Conemaugh Valley Youth League

Future goal: Be successful playing softball at Clarion University.

