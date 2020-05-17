Name: Delaney Mack
School: United
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Track and field
Parents: John and Paula Mack, of Vintondale
Athletic achievements: All-Heritage Conference, all-Gazette team for track and throwing at the state track meet in 2019.
Coach’s quote: “Delaney is an extremely hard worker. She brings so much to our team. She is a fierce competitor, and her teammates’ biggest cheerleader. Her work ethic is second to none, and she is a mentor to the younger athletes. Striving for goals, meeting them and setting another is the reason for her successes. Delaney comes from a long line of outstanding Mack family throwers and she continued their tradition. Although she missed her chance to participate in her senior season, she has already taken her place as a successful and coachable athlete. Her place on our team as a quirky, quick-witted and determined athlete will be greatly missed!” — United assistant track and field coach Keri Miller
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book or video game: “The Best of Me” by Nicholas Sparks
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teachers: Mr. Grata, who teaches chemistry, and Senora Robinson, who teaches Spanish
Favorite song: “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett
Outside interests: Camping, fishing, spending time with friends and family, working and shopping.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a dog because they love making their owners happy, laugh and smile. I really enjoy making people happy, laugh and smile.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Ethan Dabbs
Most influential persons in my athletic career: My aunt, uncle and brother.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jocilyn Thompson. She was someone I competed against, but also someone who helped me grow as an athlete. We played AAU basketball together and became friends. In track, we always cheered each other on, congratulated each other and helped each other with our form.
Proudest athletic achievement: Placing third in discus at the District 6 meet last season and earning a trip to states.
How I got my start: My aunt and uncle were successful throwers in high school and in college. I grew up around talk of throwing, and I started learning how to throw when I was in fifth grade. My brother, uncle and aunt helped me. I started throwing on my school’s team in seventh grade and fell in love!
Future goal: I will be attending Conemaugh School of Nursing in the fall to earn my RN. I hope to continue my education after that and become a nurse practitioner.
