Name: Delaney Dumm
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country and track and field
Parents: Darrell and Donna Dumm, of New Germany
Athletic achievements: Four-time state medalist (silver medalist in the 1600- and 3200-meter events the 2022 PIAA Class 2A track and field championships, sixth place in the 3200 at the 2021 Class 2A track and field championships and 23rd place at 2021 PIAA Class 2A cross country championships), two-time District 6 champion and three-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion (2021 cross country, 2022 1600- and 3200-meter championships in track and field).
Coach’s quote: “Delaney is one of the most talented and successful athletes I have ever coached. Her commitment to hard work has helped her become one of the top distance runners in the state. Delaney’s dedication to the sport and our team will not be forgotten.”
– Forest Hills cross country and track and field coach Tom Hunter
Favorite movie: “Home Alone”
Favorite book: “Run the Mile You’re In: Finding God in Every Step” by Ryan Hall
Favorite food: Carrots
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Beyer, woodshop
Favorite song: “Nobody” by Casting Crowns
Favorite app on your phone: Spotify
Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bobcat because they are fearless.
Favorite athletic team: Forest Hills cross country and track and field teams
Most influential person on my athletic career: Sarah Mihm
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo
Proudest athletic achievement: Two-time 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medalist in track and field.
How I got my start: Running 5Ks when I was younger with my mom and twin sister, Danielle.
Future goal: To continue to run in college.
- Jake Oswalt
