Name: Courtney Rummel
School: Greater Johnstown
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Jennifer Huff and John Stuart, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Collecting over 1,000 career digs, named to the 2020 District 6 Class 3A first team
Coach’s quote: “Courtney was a part of the first group of seventh-graders that I coached. I have had the opportunity to watch her grow from a timid seventh-grader to an outstanding senior. Her eighth-grade year, I really saw it click for Courtney. I saw the passion, dedication and determination in her and I knew she would be one of my hardest-working athletes. Courtney has played in multiple positions on the court over the years and every time I would talk to her about the position, her response always was, ‘Whatever I need to do for the team to win, I will.’ This year, I got to watch Courtney surpass 1,000 well-deserved digs, and I couldn’t be more proud. Her leadership on and off the court will be greatly missed by the whole team. She is the glue that held our defense together the past three varsity seasons.”
– Greater Johnstown volleyball coach Lacey Grove
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “Rudy”
Favorite book: “Harry Potter”
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mr. Fuschino, science, and Mrs. King, English
Favorite song: “Headlines” by Drake
Outside interests: The only thing I do is volleyball. I play in leagues at Roxbury, Windber, East Hills, Luray and so on. Volleyball is my escape. I play non-stop.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Probably a lion. I’m very loyal and protective.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball
Athlete most admired: Stanford graduate (libero 2016-19) Morgan Hentz
Most influential person on my athletic career: My coach Lacey Grove and my dad John Stuart
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Chestnut Ridge junior Belle Bosch
Proudest athletic achievement: Being the fastest to pass 1,000 digs in program history.
How I got my start: My mom, my aunts, my cousins, they all played volleyball and I really looked up to them a lot when I was younger. I knew as soon as I was able to play, I was going to.
Future goal: Hopefully go to college and play volleyball. I know either way I am not going to stop playing volleyball anytime soon.
