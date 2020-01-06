Chloe Weakland

Cambria Heights senior Chloe Weakland is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. 

Name: Chloe Weakland

School: Cambria Heights

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and track and field

Parents: Mother Sarah Stiles and grandmother Tina Stiles, of Carrolltown

Athletic achievements: Four-year starter and letterwinner in basketball, three-year LHAC all-conference team, and 1,000-point scorer.

Coach’s quote: “I am beyond proud of Chloe with the individual and team accomplishments she has made over the last four years thus far. She has become a great team leader on and off the court, and I am grateful that I get to coach her.” — Cambria Heights girls basketball coach Amber Fees

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Favorite movie: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Favorite book or video game: None

Favorite food: Pigs in a blanket

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bishop (anatomy)

Favorite song: “Futsal Shuffle 2020” by Lil Uzi Vert

Outside interests: Shooting around and hanging with my sisters

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: If I were an animal I would be a goat. Goats are resilient and symbolize that the sky is the limit. I have always set my goals and standards high so the sky is the limit is motivation to me.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Athlete most admired: LeBron James

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom and grammy

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My sister, Kirsten

Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching the 1,000-point scoring mark in my basketball career

How I got my start: Mr. Tracy Neff persistently asked me to play and with the help of my mom and grammy, I decided to give it a try.

Future goal: As a team, to win the LHAC and District 6 titles, and personally to study biology & continue my basketball career at Mansfield University. 

