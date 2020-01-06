Name: Chloe Weakland
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and track and field
Parents: Mother Sarah Stiles and grandmother Tina Stiles, of Carrolltown
Athletic achievements: Four-year starter and letterwinner in basketball, three-year LHAC all-conference team, and 1,000-point scorer.
Coach’s quote: “I am beyond proud of Chloe with the individual and team accomplishments she has made over the last four years thus far. She has become a great team leader on and off the court, and I am grateful that I get to coach her.” — Cambria Heights girls basketball coach Amber Fees
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
Favorite book or video game: None
Favorite food: Pigs in a blanket
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bishop (anatomy)
Favorite song: “Futsal Shuffle 2020” by Lil Uzi Vert
Outside interests: Shooting around and hanging with my sisters
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: If I were an animal I would be a goat. Goats are resilient and symbolize that the sky is the limit. I have always set my goals and standards high so the sky is the limit is motivation to me.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: LeBron James
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My mom and grammy
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My sister, Kirsten
Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching the 1,000-point scoring mark in my basketball career
How I got my start: Mr. Tracy Neff persistently asked me to play and with the help of my mom and grammy, I decided to give it a try.
Future goal: As a team, to win the LHAC and District 6 titles, and personally to study biology & continue my basketball career at Mansfield University.
