Name: Chloe Shaulis
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, basketball and softball
Parents: Dave and Cyndi Shaulis, of Hollsopple
Athletic achievements: In soccer, four-year letterwinner, Somerset County goalkeeper MVP of the Year in 2019, Somerset County first-team all-county 2018, WestPAC all-conference in 2018, and Somerset County honorable mention in 2017; in basketball, four-year letterwinner; in softball, four-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “Chloe has been a dominating presence for our team as the starting goalkeeper for the past four years. In that time, she’s played in 75 games and only missed a total of 8 minutes on the field. Her fierce determination can intimidate opposing strikers, but her coaches and teammates know and love her for her carefree and comical personality. Chloe will certainly be missed next year.” — Conemaugh Township girls soccer coach Angie Berzonski
Favorite subject: Government
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite book or video game: “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger
Favorite food: Taco Bell
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mainhart (civics/government)
Favorite song: “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker
Outside interests: Youth group, snowboarding, hiking, traveling and listening to music.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Cheetah, because they are fast and dangerous.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Mia Hamm
Most influential person on my athletic career: Angie Berzonski, head coach of Conemaugh Township girls’ soccer.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Natalie Buza of Windber
Proudest athletic achievement: Our soccer team winning the District 5 championship title in 2019.
How I got my start: Playing in AYSO soccer since I was 5 years old, and my six older brothers and sisters.
Future goal: To become a Pennsylvania State Trooper.
