Name: Chloe Bidelman
School: Conemaugh Township
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Beth Mitchell, of Davidsville, and Jeff Bidelman, of Richland
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, 1,097 career digs and 188 aces, 2021 Somerset County MVP, 2021 all-WestPAC selection, 2020 all-area ladies volleyball team, 2020 District 5 second team, 2020 Somerset County first team, 2020 District 5 Class 1A champions, 2019 and 2021 District 5 Class 1A runner-up and 2020 WestPAC runner-up.
Coach’s quote: “Chloe brought to the team her love, dedication and commitment to playing volleyball as a defensive player. She worked as hard in the offseason as she did in-season. She was a passionate defensive player. She would attack the ball defensively the same way a hitter would attack for a kill. Her strength was being able to read the hitter and know where that ball was going to placed. She also competed against herself to keep improving her game. She helped other players step up to the plate defensively.” – Conemaugh Township volleyball coach Laura Swank
Favorite subject: Psychology
Favorite movie: “Clueless”
Favorite book: “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom
Favorite video game: “Animal Crossing New Horizons”
Favorite food: My mother’s homemade seven-layer cookies
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mrs. Custer, psychology; and Mrs. Durica, math
Favorite song: “This Old Dog” by Mac DeMarco
Outside interests: Working out and spending time with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin because they are a good communicator, team-orientated, open and curious to try new things and conscientious.
Favorite athletic team: U.S Women’s National Volleyball Team
Athletes most admired: Professional volleyball players Justine Wong-Orantes and Morgan Hentz
Most influential people in athletic career: My coaches Mrs. Swank and Mrs. Durica, my mother, sister and Jamel Felder
Most impressive athletes you have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley sophomore Lynndee Ickes and Rockwood senior Kendra Kalp
Proudest athletic achievement: 2021 Somerset County MVP and going to the 2021 national tournament in Orlando, Florida, with my Ridgetop Premier 17-Under volleyball team.
How I got my start: My sister, Hope, played volleyball and eventually my mother signed me up for clinics the summer going into my sixth-grade year. That summer, I began to fall in love with the sport by just playing till dark in my backyard with my sister and mom.
Future goal: I am fortunate to continue my passion both academically and athletically by attending the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. I have committed to play volleyball and I will be majoring in psychology to eventually become a speech pathologist.
