Name: Cassidy Mauger
School: Shade
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and volleyball
Parents: John and Sandy Mauger, of Central City
Athletic achievements: In softball, 2021 Somerset County first-team selection and recorded 50th career hit in 2021; in volleyball, over 1,000 career assists as a setter, 2020 WestPAC champion and Somerset County second-team selection.
Coach’s quote: “Cass is an outstanding softball player. It’s been a pleasure to have coached her for years and watch her develop into the player and young woman she’s become. I’m very fortunate to have her on my team. Playing behind the dish, she’s earned the respect of opposing teams, and basically takes the running game out of the opponent’s offense. Her bat is always a threat. She is very disciplined at the plate and hits for both average and has loads of power. She is a hard-worker and always shows up to play. She has become a great leader for our team and has earned the respect of both players and other teams.” – Shade softball coach Jason Baer
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite book: “The Cellar” by Natasha Preston
Favorite food: Shrimp and crab legs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Braucher (chemistry) and Ms. Weiser (Spanish)
Favorite song: “Ready or Not” by Bridgit Mendler
Outside interests: Love to go to the lake, drive around with friends and spend time with family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because I love being around other people and I enjoy supporting people.
Favorite athletic team: Georgia State softball
Athlete most admired: Georgia State catcher Sofia Tunon
Most influential person on my athletic career: Shade softball coach Jason Baer
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Meyersdale Area graduate Shawna Leonard
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2020 WestPAC volleyball title
How I got my start: Little League
Future goal: I am going to Mount Aloysius College for nursing.
- Jake Oswalt
