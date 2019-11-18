Name: Cass Bezek

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field

Parents: Marty and Jenn Bezek, of Jackson Township

Athletic achievements: Three-time LHAC champ, 1,000 career digs, District 6 Class AA first team in volleyball; final four in basketball; school record for shot put

Coach’s quote: “Cass has always been a hard worker and dedicated to this team. She was a huge part of our success the last few years as she fulfilled many different roles on this team. Her hard work ethic and dedication has helped her be successful and achieve the many accolades she has earned.” — Central Cambria volleyball coach Jason Layman

Favorite subjects: Math and science

Favorite movie: “Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Favorite book or video game: “The Choice” by Nicholas Sparks

Favorite food: Clem’s BBQ ribs

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mazzarella (anatomy & physiology)

Favorite song: “Trip Around the Sun” by Kenny Chesney

Outside interests: Shoe shopping, fishing and watching Netflix

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A koala bear because they are adorable and they get to sleep a lot.

Favorite athletic team: Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball

Athlete most admired: Steph Curry

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents and my brother

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Maggie Hogan

Proudest athletic achievement: Getting my 1,000th dig

How I got my start: Playing backyard volleyball with my family

Future goal: To attend college and become a pharmacist

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

