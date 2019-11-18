Name: Cass Bezek
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field
Parents: Marty and Jenn Bezek, of Jackson Township
Athletic achievements: Three-time LHAC champ, 1,000 career digs, District 6 Class AA first team in volleyball; final four in basketball; school record for shot put
Coach’s quote: “Cass has always been a hard worker and dedicated to this team. She was a huge part of our success the last few years as she fulfilled many different roles on this team. Her hard work ethic and dedication has helped her be successful and achieve the many accolades she has earned.” — Central Cambria volleyball coach Jason Layman
Favorite subjects: Math and science
Favorite movie: “Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
Favorite book or video game: “The Choice” by Nicholas Sparks
Favorite food: Clem’s BBQ ribs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mazzarella (anatomy & physiology)
Favorite song: “Trip Around the Sun” by Kenny Chesney
Outside interests: Shoe shopping, fishing and watching Netflix
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A koala bear because they are adorable and they get to sleep a lot.
Favorite athletic team: Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball
Athlete most admired: Steph Curry
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents and my brother
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Maggie Hogan
Proudest athletic achievement: Getting my 1,000th dig
How I got my start: Playing backyard volleyball with my family
Future goal: To attend college and become a pharmacist
