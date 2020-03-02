Name: Carly Richard
School: Somerset
Age: 15
Grade: 9
Sports: Swimming and track and field
Parents: Donna and Jason Richard, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: Helped the 200-yard freestyle relay at District 6 meet to qualify for PIAA Championships, was second in the 50-yard freestyle at District 6 meet, won first place at Drew B. Hittie Memorial Eagle Invitational, finished fifth in the 50 freestyle at Mark Hess Invitational.
Coach’s quote: “Carly has been a huge asset to the team this year. She is a very talented and versatile swimmer.” — Somerset swimming coach Lauren Hershberger
Favorite subject: Mathematics
Favorite movie: “Aladdin”
Favorite book or video game: “Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech
Favorite food: Lobster
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Verhovsek, biology
Favorite song: “Caught Up in the Country” by Rodney Atkins
Outside interests: Future Farmers of America, 4-H, Somerset County Dairy Club, and Youth and Government
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I’d be a sea turtle, because I love to swim and the ocean is a beautiful place to swim around in.
Favorite athletic team: Somerset varsity girls swimming team
Athlete most admired: Sara Basala
Most influential person on my athletic career: Donna, my mother
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Heather Gardner
Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to states on the 200-yard freestyle relay team.
How I got my start: My mom is the coach, and she forced me to do it, but now I love it.
Future goal: Beat the District 6 meet record in the 50 free.
