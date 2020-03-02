Carly Richard

Somerset freshman Carly Richard is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, March 3, 2020. 

Name: Carly Richard 

School: Somerset  

Age: 15  

Grade: 9

Sports: Swimming and track and field

Parents: Donna and Jason Richard, of Somerset  

Athletic achievements: Helped the 200-yard freestyle relay at District 6 meet to qualify for PIAA Championships, was second in the 50-yard freestyle at District 6 meet, won first place at Drew B. Hittie Memorial Eagle Invitational, finished fifth in the 50 freestyle at Mark Hess Invitational.

Coach’s quote: “Carly has been a huge asset to the team this year. She is a very talented and versatile swimmer.” — Somerset swimming coach Lauren Hershberger  

Favorite subject: Mathematics 

Favorite movie: “Aladdin”

Favorite book or video game: “Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech 

Favorite food: Lobster 

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Verhovsek, biology  

Favorite song: “Caught Up in the Country” by Rodney Atkins  

Outside interests: Future Farmers of America, 4-H, Somerset County Dairy Club, and Youth and Government 

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I’d be a sea turtle, because I love to swim and the ocean is a beautiful place to swim around in.  

Favorite athletic team: Somerset varsity girls swimming team 

Athlete most admired: Sara Basala  

Most influential person on my athletic career: Donna, my mother 

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Heather Gardner 

Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to states on the 200-yard freestyle relay team.

How I got my start: My mom is the coach, and she forced me to do it, but now I love it.  

Future goal: Beat the District 6 meet record in the 50 free.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

