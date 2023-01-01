Name: Carly Richard
School: Somerset Area
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Swimming, track and field and cross country
Parents: Jason and Donna Richard, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: In swimming, PIAA Class 2A qualifier in the 200- and 400-yard free relays, three-time District 6 runner-up in the 50 free, three-time District 6 qualifier in the 100 free, 2020 Drew B. Hittie Memorial Eagle Invitational 50 free winner, 2020 District 6 champion and 2021 Central Western Alleghenies Aqua Conference (CWAAC) champion, 2020 CWAAC first team and 2021 CWAAC second team.
Coach’s quote: “I am so proud of Carly and her achievements over the last four years-plus. She is a motivator to the team and strives to seek the best in everyone. She is determined and always goes after her goals. I am looking forward to another amazing season with her as captain this year, leading our team to multiple victories. She is hoping to break the 50-yard free school record this season. She is a major contributor to our Somerset swimming program.” – Somerset swimming coach Donna Richard
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Lion King”
Favorite book: “Making Bombs for Hitler” by Marsha Skrypuch
Favorite food: Steak and lobster
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Benton, AP Chemistry
Favorite song: “23” by Chayce Beckham
Favorite app on your phone: Hay Day
Outside interests: Hiking, collecting rocks and spending time with my family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A mountain lion because they are prideful and adventurous
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Somerset graduate and St. Vincent swimmer Sara Basala
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Donna
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Westmont Hilltop sophomore swimmer Sasha Innis
Proudest athletic achievement: Freshman year breaking the 200 free relay record and winning the District 6 400 free relay title.
How I got my start: I started swimming on the SAAT club team when I was 4 years old. I have been swimming ever since.
Future goal: Attend the University of Wyoming to study geology.
– Jake Oswalt
