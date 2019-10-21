Name: Cara Augustine

School: North Star

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball

Parents: John and Rhonda Augustine, of Boswell

Athletic achievements: 1,500 assists, all-county team, captain of volleyball team

Coach’s quote: “Cara has been an absolute joy to coach since she was in seventh grade. She works incredibly hard on and off the court and gives everything she can in every match.” — North Star volleyball coach Tony Crisafulli

Favorite subject: Chemistry

Favorite movie: “The Wizard of Oz”

Favorite book or video game: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green

Favorite foods: Grilled salmon and asparagus

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Pastork, first grade

Favorite song: “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

Outside interests: North Star Youth Outreach, musical

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because it is warm where they live.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball

Athlete most admired: Gabby Blossom

Most influential person on my athletic career: Mr. Crisafulli

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Lexie Dorcon

Proudest athletic achievement: 1,500 assists

How I got my start: Travel volleyball the year before seventh grade

Future goal: Become a pharmacist

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

