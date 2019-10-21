Name: Cara Augustine
School: North Star
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball
Parents: John and Rhonda Augustine, of Boswell
Athletic achievements: 1,500 assists, all-county team, captain of volleyball team
Coach’s quote: “Cara has been an absolute joy to coach since she was in seventh grade. She works incredibly hard on and off the court and gives everything she can in every match.” — North Star volleyball coach Tony Crisafulli
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “The Wizard of Oz”
Favorite book or video game: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green
Favorite foods: Grilled salmon and asparagus
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Pastork, first grade
Favorite song: “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston
Outside interests: North Star Youth Outreach, musical
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because it is warm where they live.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball
Athlete most admired: Gabby Blossom
Most influential person on my athletic career: Mr. Crisafulli
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Lexie Dorcon
Proudest athletic achievement: 1,500 assists
How I got my start: Travel volleyball the year before seventh grade
Future goal: Become a pharmacist
