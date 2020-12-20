Name: Camryn Dumm

School: Northern Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball and softball

Parents: Scott and Jennifer Dumm, of Nicktown

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, three-time Heritage Conference champions, member of all-district and all-state teams, two-time District 6 champions and two-time PIAA Class A champions; in softball, 2018 Heritage Conference champions.

Coach’s quote: “One of the best setters to ever come through the Northern Cambria program. Her understanding of how to run an offense and distribute the ball is unmatched at the high-school level. She has great hands and a serve that was crazy difficult. Cam had a wonderful career at Northern Cambria being named to the all-state team three times.” — Northern Cambria volleyball coach Mike Hogan

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie (series): “One Tree Hill”

Favorite book or video game: “Love Lucas” by Chantele Sedgwick

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Kline (history)

Favorite song: “Just the Way” by Parmalee and Blanco Brown

Outside interests: Kayaking, spending time with family, traveling

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog, life would be easy.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Elizabeth Feczko

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning back-to-back state volleyball titles

How I got my start: Going to the gym with my mom as a little girl

Future goal: To go to Indiana (Pa.) to major in business.

