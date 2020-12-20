Name: Camryn Dumm
School: Northern Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and softball
Parents: Scott and Jennifer Dumm, of Nicktown
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, three-time Heritage Conference champions, member of all-district and all-state teams, two-time District 6 champions and two-time PIAA Class A champions; in softball, 2018 Heritage Conference champions.
Coach’s quote: “One of the best setters to ever come through the Northern Cambria program. Her understanding of how to run an offense and distribute the ball is unmatched at the high-school level. She has great hands and a serve that was crazy difficult. Cam had a wonderful career at Northern Cambria being named to the all-state team three times.” — Northern Cambria volleyball coach Mike Hogan
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie (series): “One Tree Hill”
Favorite book or video game: “Love Lucas” by Chantele Sedgwick
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Kline (history)
Favorite song: “Just the Way” by Parmalee and Blanco Brown
Outside interests: Kayaking, spending time with family, traveling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog, life would be easy.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Elizabeth Feczko
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning back-to-back state volleyball titles
How I got my start: Going to the gym with my mom as a little girl
Future goal: To go to Indiana (Pa.) to major in business.
