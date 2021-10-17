Name: Brielle Ciarimboli
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer and track and field
Parents: Scott and Stacey Ciarimboli, of Jerome
Athletic achievements: In soccer, four-year letterwinner, 2018 and 2019 WestPAC champion, 2019 District 5 champion, 2020 Somerset County Junior MVP of the Year; in track and field, three-year letterwinner, 2021 WestPAC all-conference team, two-time District 5 qualifier and medalist in pole vault.
Coach's quote: "Brielle has been a key part of the Conemaugh Township Lady Indians' defense for the past four years. She proved herself as a solid defender her freshman year, stepped up in a big way as a sophomore and has been voted by her teammates as a captain the past two years. She is strong, steadfast and smart on the field, and will certainly be missed next year." – Conemaugh Township girls soccer coach Angie Berzonski
Favorite subject: Psychology/sociology
Favorite movie: “Lady Bird”
Favorite book: “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Durica, AP Calculus
Favorite song: “Woman” by Harry Styles
Outside interests: Hanging out with my friends and family and playing travel soccer.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cat, it’s my favorite animal.
Favorite athletic team: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
Athlete most admired: Julie Ertz
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Scott
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett graduate and St. Francis basketball player.
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 5 championship in soccer my sophomore year.
How I got my start: My parents signed me up for AYSO when I was 4 years old, and I’ve loved playing soccer ever since.
Future goal: To attend a four-year university.
