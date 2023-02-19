Bria Bair, Ella Brawley, Christiana Gordon

Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bria Bair cuts in front of Westmont Hilltop’s Ella Brawley (left) and Christiana Gordon during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game at Westmont Hilltop in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Dec.22, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Name: Bria Bair

School: Bishop McCort Catholic

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, softball and volleyball

Parents: Brian and Lisa Bair, of East Taylor Township

Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year letterwinner, 2022-23 team captain, totaled over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second-team selection, 2022 District 6 Class 2A runner-up, two-time PIAA quarterfinalist and two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference runner-up; in softball, three-year letterwinner; in volleyball, four-year letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “Bria is a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter. She has had a tremendous career at McCort. She has totaled over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds during her career. Bria is a captain and the leader on the team. She excels both on and off the court. I have been fortunate to have coached her for four years. She is an outstanding young lady and the best is yet to come for her.”

– Bishop McCort Catholic girls basketball coach John Hahn

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia”

Favorite book: “Tears of a Tiger” by Sharon M. Draper

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Lapinski, AP Statistics

Favorite song: “Getaway Car” by Taylor Swift

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Hanging out with my friends and family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are brave and are strong leaders

Favorite athletic team: Penn State football

Athlete most admired: University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers

Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents. They both always pushed me to be the best

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bellwood-Antis graduate and Penn State guard Alli Campbell

Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 1,000 points and achieving 1,000 rebounds on the same night

How I got my start: I started playing softball at Conemaugh Valley Youth League when I was really young. I then started my basketball career at the Shirley Clawson Conemaugh Valley basketball league in snd grade. My family was always into sports, and they got me started.

Future goal: Attend college and maybe continue my basketball career.

