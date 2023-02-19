Name: Bria Bair
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, softball and volleyball
Parents: Brian and Lisa Bair, of East Taylor Township
Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year letterwinner, 2022-23 team captain, totaled over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second-team selection, 2022 District 6 Class 2A runner-up, two-time PIAA quarterfinalist and two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference runner-up; in softball, three-year letterwinner; in volleyball, four-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “Bria is a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter. She has had a tremendous career at McCort. She has totaled over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds during her career. Bria is a captain and the leader on the team. She excels both on and off the court. I have been fortunate to have coached her for four years. She is an outstanding young lady and the best is yet to come for her.”
– Bishop McCort Catholic girls basketball coach John Hahn
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia”
Favorite book: “Tears of a Tiger” by Sharon M. Draper
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Lapinski, AP Statistics
Favorite song: “Getaway Car” by Taylor Swift
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Hanging out with my friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are brave and are strong leaders
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents. They both always pushed me to be the best
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bellwood-Antis graduate and Penn State guard Alli Campbell
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring 1,000 points and achieving 1,000 rebounds on the same night
How I got my start: I started playing softball at Conemaugh Valley Youth League when I was really young. I then started my basketball career at the Shirley Clawson Conemaugh Valley basketball league in snd grade. My family was always into sports, and they got me started.
Future goal: Attend college and maybe continue my basketball career.
