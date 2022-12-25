Name: Belle Bosch

School: Chestnut Ridge

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, track and field and volleyball

Parents: Rich and Kim Bosch, of New Paris

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, two-time Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state selection, 2020 and 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2020 District 5 Class 2A champions, 2020 and 2021 District 5 Class 2A first-team selection, 1,203 career kills, 770 digs, 523 blocks and 114 aces; in basketball, 2021-22 District 5-8 Class 3A champions, over 1,000 career points, 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 3A all-state third team and 2020-21 and 2021-22 all-LHAC pick; in track and field, 2022 PIAA Class 2A bronze medalist and 2021 silver medalist in the javelin, 2021 and 2022 District 5 Class 2A gold medalist in the javelin, 2022 LHAC javelin champion and all-LHAC selection, 2022 Giant Eagle Invitational javelin champion, javelin record at the 2022 Northern Bedford Invitational and Chestnut Ridge record holder in the javelin.

Coach’s quote: “She has brought some real energy to the program, and her work ethic has allowed other girls to see what it takes to be a successful basketball player. Belle has led the way to the Lady Lions’ first district title in 36 years and first state playoff win in 36 years. She is a hard worker and hopefully that encourages and inspires younger players to be their best.“

– Chestnut Ridge girls basketball coach Mark Dillow

Favorite subject: Physics

Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia”

Favorite book: The “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series

Favorite food: California rolls

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Kevin Oldham, Physics

Favorite song: “Just a Little While” by The 502s

Favorite app on your phone: Happy Color

Outside interests: Reading, shopping and drawing

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because of how determined and protective they are.

Favorite athletic teams: Pittsburgh Penguins/Steelers

Athlete most admired: University of Connecticut junior guard Paige Bueckers

Most influential person on my athletic career: My immediate family. I could never just choose one

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: South Fayette senior and Villanova basketball signee Maddie Webber

Proudest athletic achievement: My commitment to Pitt-Johnstown

How I got my start: Mike Reed’s little girls basketball

Future goal: To have an amazing athletic career, become a physics teacher and be a basketball coach.

