Name: Belle Bosch
School: Chestnut Ridge
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, track and field and volleyball
Parents: Rich and Kim Bosch, of New Paris
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, two-time Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state selection, 2020 and 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, 2020 District 5 Class 2A champions, 2020 and 2021 District 5 Class 2A first-team selection, 1,203 career kills, 770 digs, 523 blocks and 114 aces; in basketball, 2021-22 District 5-8 Class 3A champions, over 1,000 career points, 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 3A all-state third team and 2020-21 and 2021-22 all-LHAC pick; in track and field, 2022 PIAA Class 2A bronze medalist and 2021 silver medalist in the javelin, 2021 and 2022 District 5 Class 2A gold medalist in the javelin, 2022 LHAC javelin champion and all-LHAC selection, 2022 Giant Eagle Invitational javelin champion, javelin record at the 2022 Northern Bedford Invitational and Chestnut Ridge record holder in the javelin.
Coach’s quote: “She has brought some real energy to the program, and her work ethic has allowed other girls to see what it takes to be a successful basketball player. Belle has led the way to the Lady Lions’ first district title in 36 years and first state playoff win in 36 years. She is a hard worker and hopefully that encourages and inspires younger players to be their best.“
– Chestnut Ridge girls basketball coach Mark Dillow
Favorite subject: Physics
Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia”
Favorite book: The “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series
Favorite food: California rolls
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Kevin Oldham, Physics
Favorite song: “Just a Little While” by The 502s
Favorite app on your phone: Happy Color
Outside interests: Reading, shopping and drawing
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because of how determined and protective they are.
Favorite athletic teams: Pittsburgh Penguins/Steelers
Athlete most admired: University of Connecticut junior guard Paige Bueckers
Most influential person on my athletic career: My immediate family. I could never just choose one
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: South Fayette senior and Villanova basketball signee Maddie Webber
Proudest athletic achievement: My commitment to Pitt-Johnstown
How I got my start: Mike Reed’s little girls basketball
Future goal: To have an amazing athletic career, become a physics teacher and be a basketball coach.
