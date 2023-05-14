Name: Bella Grecek

School: Conemaugh Valley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball and volleyball

Parents: Eric and Melanie Grecek, of East Taylor Township

Athletic achievements: In softball, 2022 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection, 2022 District 6 Class 1A champion and 2022 WestPAC runner-up; in volleyball, 2022 all-WestPAC pick and 2022 Johns- town vs. Somerset all-star game selection.

Coach’s quote: ”Bella is a very coachable student-athlete and has worked very hard to take on the leadership in center field. She has always dedicated time and effort into improving her game since she was in seventh grade.” – Conemaugh Valley softball coach Paula McCleester

Favorite subject: Finance

Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite video game: “Minecraft”

Favorite food: Chicken wings

Favorite teacher: Mrs. McCleester, Calculus

Favorite song: “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Spending time with friends, fishing and shopping

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin because they are intelligent, friendly and social.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Athlete most admired: Former United States Olympic gold medalist and softball player Jennie Finch

Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Ferndale Area senior and St. Peter’s softball signee Angelina Wagner

Proudest athletic achievement: Earning a district title (2022) and advancing to playoffs every season of my high school softball career

How I got my start: Playing tee-ball, baseball and softball in the East Taylor-Jackson league since I was 6

Future goal: Obtain a bachelor’s degree in business analytics or finance

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

