Name: Bella Grecek
School: Conemaugh Valley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and volleyball
Parents: Eric and Melanie Grecek, of East Taylor Township
Athletic achievements: In softball, 2022 Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection, 2022 District 6 Class 1A champion and 2022 WestPAC runner-up; in volleyball, 2022 all-WestPAC pick and 2022 Johns- town vs. Somerset all-star game selection.
Coach’s quote: ”Bella is a very coachable student-athlete and has worked very hard to take on the leadership in center field. She has always dedicated time and effort into improving her game since she was in seventh grade.” – Conemaugh Valley softball coach Paula McCleester
Favorite subject: Finance
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite video game: “Minecraft”
Favorite food: Chicken wings
Favorite teacher: Mrs. McCleester, Calculus
Favorite song: “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Spending time with friends, fishing and shopping
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin because they are intelligent, friendly and social.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Former United States Olympic gold medalist and softball player Jennie Finch
Most influential people on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Ferndale Area senior and St. Peter’s softball signee Angelina Wagner
Proudest athletic achievement: Earning a district title (2022) and advancing to playoffs every season of my high school softball career
How I got my start: Playing tee-ball, baseball and softball in the East Taylor-Jackson league since I was 6
Future goal: Obtain a bachelor’s degree in business analytics or finance
– Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.