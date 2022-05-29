Name: Bailey Thornton
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Softball
Parents: Darren and Vicki Thornton, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: Named Westmont Hilltop’s team MVP three times and has thrown two no-hitters in her high school career.
Coach’s quote: “This is my first year coaching Bailey and it makes me sad because she is a joy to be around. Bailey has handled the mound by herself all year and has been amazing in every situation she has had to face. She is one of the most coachable kids I have had the pleasure of coaching.” – Westmont Hilltop softball coach Monica Cox
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Top Gun”
Favorite book: “The Outsiders”
Favorite food: Haluski
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Layton, family and consumer science
Favorite song: “Wait For Me” by Hall & Oates
Outside interests: Watching movies and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because that’s my favorite animal
Favorite athletic team: Houston Astros
Athlete most admired: Florida State right-handed pitcher Kathryn Sandercock
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and John Grace
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Richland graduate Noelle Wechtenhiser
Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Cambria Heights in the District 6 Class 3A semifinal game this past Thursday.
How I got my start: I started tee-ball when I was 5 and started travel ball when I was 9.
Future goal: To graduate from Indiana (Pa.) with a nursing degree.
- Jake Oswalt
