Name: Bailey Thornton

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Softball

Parents: Darren and Vicki Thornton, of Westmont

Athletic achievements: Named Westmont Hilltop’s team MVP three times and has thrown two no-hitters in her high school career.

Coach’s quote: “This is my first year coaching Bailey and it makes me sad because she is a joy to be around. Bailey has handled the mound by herself all year and has been amazing in every situation she has had to face. She is one of the most coachable kids I have had the pleasure of coaching.” – Westmont Hilltop softball coach Monica Cox

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Top Gun”

Favorite book: “The Outsiders”

Favorite food: Haluski

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Layton, family and consumer science

Favorite song: “Wait For Me” by Hall & Oates

Outside interests: Watching movies and hanging out with friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because that’s my favorite animal

Favorite athletic team: Houston Astros

Athlete most admired: Florida State right-handed pitcher Kathryn Sandercock

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad and John Grace

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Richland graduate Noelle Wechtenhiser

Proudest athletic achievement: Beating Cambria Heights in the District 6 Class 3A semifinal game this past Thursday.

How I got my start: I started tee-ball when I was 5 and started travel ball when I was 9.

Future goal: To graduate from Indiana (Pa.) with a nursing degree.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you