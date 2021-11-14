Name: Bailey Shriver
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and basketball
Parents: Rebecca Sabo-Shriver, of Upper Yoder, and Randy Shriver, of Southmont
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, totaled 529 career kills, 2020 and 2021 District 6 honorable mention selection; in basketball, invitation to try out for semi-pro basketball league in United Kingdom, 2019-20 Pennsylvania leader in assists and 17th in the country, most assists in a game (17, Bishop McCort record in 2020), 2019 War Memorial Holiday Basketball Tournament Player of the Game, PaPreps top point guard in Class of 2022, 2019 Tyrone HoopsFest Tournament MVP, 2019 Gateway 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament champion, 2019 PA Future Stars top performer and 2019 Hoosier Heat and Mid West Showcase all-tournament team.
Coaches quotes: “Bailey is a tremendous athlete who I was honored to coach. Her strong work ethic showed every time she was on the volleyball court. Her desire and willingness to enhance her play day in and day out was invaluable. Bailey has made a lasting impact on our volleyball program. She will be missed next year. However, our volleyball team is excited to see what the future holds for her.” – Bishop McCort girls volleyball coach Missy Raho
“Bailey is a outstanding young lady. She is a four-year letterwinner in basketball. Bailey is a leader on and off the court. The younger players look to her for guidance. Bailey leads by example, and she always gives 110%. It’s certainly been my pleasure to have this young lady in our system for these four years. The best is yet to come for her.” – Bishop McCort girls basketball coach John Hahn
“Bailey Shriver is the ultimate competitor and one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached. She is extremely unselfish and elevated her teammates to be better. The best compliment you can pay a point guard is that they make everyone around them better and she does exactly that. She can score in a variety of ways, but her vision of the court and ability to pass is as good as any player I’ve coached in 25 years. And perhaps the thing I love most about her is that she never shrinks when the game is on the line. She always rises to the occasion and wants the ball in her hands when it is winning time. She is a special player, a great student and a wonderful person as well. She made me a better coach and always made me proud to be her coach.” – Western PA Bruins coach Paul Zeise
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Lorax”
Favorite book or video game: “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Denhard (science) and Mr. Schluep (history)
Favorite song: “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler
Outside interests: Spending time with my pap, niece and nephew.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A chameleon because they blend in well, are low-key, adapt and are humble despite their gift.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: My older sister Riley. She always pushed me to do my best. Growing up and watching her play, I wanted to be just like her.
Most influential people on my athletic career: My mom and dad. They’re always sacrificing and supporting me, always putting in their time to get me here today.
Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: My brother Brady and sister Riley. Being the youngest, I could never beat them in anything.
Proudest athletic achievement: Being No. 1 in the state for basketball assists in 2019-20.
How I got my start: I started at the YMCA at age 4 with “Basketball Bob,” which led me to two amazing travel basketball teams – Blue Thunder with Pat Gruss and Western PA Bruins with Paul Zeise.
Future goal: Shriver has a tryout in March to play semi-pro basketball in the United Kingdom for several universities while studying business/marketing.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.