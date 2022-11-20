Name: Ava Whysong
School: Chestnut Ridge
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country and track and field
Parents: Dan and Stacey Whysong, of New Paris
Athletic achievements: In cross country, three-time District 5 Class 1A champion, two-time state medalist and program record-holder in a 5K race; in track and field, District 5 Class 2A champion in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters in 2021 and 2022, program record-holder in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters and finished fifth in the 800 at the 2022 PIAA Class 2A championships.
Coach’s quote: “Ava has been the greatest leader I could have ever hoped for for our girls team. She has always pushed herself and the girls around her to be the best they can be. She as always gone above and beyond expectations. She puts in time during the summer and throughout the winter to be successful. Her drive to be successful has shown in all aspects of her life. She is a respected leader in the high school as well. She’s at the top of her class academically and is respected by her peers. There are no words to explain how much she will be missed as she goes on to the next step in life.” – Chestnut Ridge cross country and track and field coach Jason Tew
Favorite subject: Statistics
Favorite food: Walmart sugar cookies
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Mishler, biology
Favorite song: “Days Go By” by Keith Urban
Outside interests: Traveling, skiing, hiking and painting
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be my cat because he is spoiled.
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Jason Tew
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm
Proudest athletic achievement: Placing fifth in the 800-meter race at the 2022 PIAA Class 2A track and field championships.
How I got my start: My mom signing me up for the Healthy Kids Running Series and running around Shawnee Lake with my dad.
Future goal: Continue running on the cross country and track and field teams at Shippensburg University and major in statistics.
– Jake Oswalt
