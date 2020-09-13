Name: Autumn Facci
School: Richland
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, football, basketball and track and field
Parents: John and Heather Facci, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In soccer, three-year captain, three-year all-conference for LHAC, three-year letterwinner, three-year leading scorer for the Lady Rams; in football, one-year letterwinner, member of the District 6-AA champion team, The Tribune-Democrat All-Area second team.
Coaches’ quotes: “Autumn is a hard-working player on and off the field. She has a high soccer IQ and works well with the other players. She is committed to developing and working towards next level play. She has increased her scoring each year. I look forward to another great season.” — Richland girls soccer coach John Facci
“Autumn was a great addition to the football team last season and she was a big part of our championship season. She has worked hard in the offseason to improve her skills, and we are confident that she will have a great senior season as our primary extra-point kicker.” — Richland football coach Brandon Bailey
Favorite subject: Crafts
Favorite movie: “Hamilton”
Favorite book or video game: “Pretty Little Truths” by Mandy Fender
Favorite food: Wendy’s chicken nuggets
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mrs. Ringler (crafts), and Mrs. Sokira (literature)
Favorite song: “I Hope” by Gabby Barrett
Outside interests: Puzzles, snowboarding, spending time with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Sloth, because they value sleep.
Favorite athletic team: U.S. Women’s National Soccer team
Athlete most admired: Abby Wambach
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Lydia Roman, we have been competitors and teammates for many years.
Proudest athletic achievement: All-conference three years
How I got my start: At a very early age my mom coached my sister at AYSO, I went to all of the practices and would dribble alongside waiting for the day that I would be on the field. My sister Emily and I were able to play together one year on a travel team. Since those days I have been committed to becoming a better athlete.
Future goal: To play collegiate soccer, gain a degree in special education and continue my love of soccer through coaching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.