Northern Cambria senior Autumn Donatelli is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, April 7, 2020. 

Name: Autumn Donatelli

School: Northern Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball and volleyball

Parents: Scott and Lisa Donatelli, of Nicktown

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, back-to-back PIAA Class A champions (2018 & 2019), 2019 District 6-A champion, 2017-19 Heritage Conference champions, 2019 all-state team, 2019 District 6 Class A first team; in softball, 2018 Heritage Conference champion

Coach’s quote: “Autumn is an incredible athlete who is lightning on the bases, has a cannon for an arm, is an absolute pleasure to coach, and guides her teammates with pearls of wisdom to always be the best they can be. Autumn will definitely be missed when she moves on next year.” — Northern Cambria softball coach Kevin Krug

Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology

Favorite movie: “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Favorite book or video game: “Everything, Everything” by Nicola Yoon

Favorite food: Gnocchi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Hogan, calculus

Favorite song: “The Bones” by Maren Morris

Outside interests: Spending time with my family and friends.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger; they are tenacious, strong and fast ... like athletes have to be.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Stanford libero Morgan Hentz

Most influential people on my athletic career: My coaches, Coach Hogan and Coach Krug

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jane Garver

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning our first state championship.

How I got my start: My parents encouraged me to try out.

Future goal: To attend Slippery Rock University for a physician assistant’s degree.

