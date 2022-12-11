Name: Aubrey Peretin
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer and golf
Parents: Ed and Christine Peretin, of Mount Hope
Athletic achievements: In soccer, all-state nominee, two-time all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and leader in assists, 19th most assists in the state, four-year letterwinner and played in 2022 Santa Fund Soccer Classic; in golf, 2022 all-LHAC selection and two-year letterwinner; in swimming, letterwinner; in track and field, member of 2022 LHAC championship team.
Coach’s quote: “Audrey has been one of the most impactful players I’ve had the opportunity to coach. She’s a natural-born leader, hard working and always driven to be the best. This year especially, she truly stepped into the role as a senior leader and captain of this team. From the first moment of the summer, she was ready to not only improve on her individual abilities, but to make sure every player on the roster was meeting the high expectations set by our team. Her strength on the field was huge this season, helping us to be successful into the playoffs. I wish Audrey all of the best in her future.”
– Forest Hills girls soccer coach Lari Gallaher
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing”
Favorite food: Watermelon
Favorite teachers (subject taught): Mr. Strayer and Mrs. Gdula, physical education
Favorite song: “From Austin” by Zach Bryan
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Traveling, reading and spending time with my friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle to see the beauty of this world
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Athlete most admired: Forest Hills and St. Francis University graduate Casey Gallaher
Most influential person on your athletic career: My parents for consistently supporting me in everything I do
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Forest Hills freshman Samantha Papcunik
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named to the 2022 all-LHAC teams in both soccer and golf
How I got my start: Spending every day at Richland AYSO watching both my brother and sister play the game of soccer.
Future goal: Attend either Penn State or Clemson and pursue a biomedical engineering degree.
