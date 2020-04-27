Name: Ashley Ferguson
School: Bedford
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country and track and field
Parents: Barbara Smith and Neil Kuhn, of Buffalo Mills
Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in cross country and track; District 5 champion in 300 meter hurdles (2019); Laurel Highlands all-conference team in track and field (2019); USATF Junior Olympic National Meet qualifier (2019).
Coach’s quote: “Ashley works year round at the hurdles and was primed to have a breakout year. She ran very well on the summer circuit last summer and ran well in indoor also. We will miss her quiet leadership through great work habits.” – Bedford track and field coach Brian Creps
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games”
Favorite video game: “MarioKart”
Favorite food: Chicken alfredo
Favorite teacher: Mr. Hoover, art
Favorite song: “Set It Off” by Bryson Tiller
Outside interests: Swimming, riding the ATV, anything sports related
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, because they are independent and have speed.
Favorite athletic team: USA track and field team
Athlete most admired: Sydney McLaughlin
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom because she has always motivated me to do my best, even when I feel like it’s not possible.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Elizabeth Close
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 5 title in the 300-meter hurdles in 2019.
How I got my start: When I was younger I always liked to run, so in seventh grade I wanted to try track and I’ve loved it ever since.
Future goal: To attend college to continue my academic and athletic career and major in exercise science.
– Cory Isenberg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.