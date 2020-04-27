Ashley Ferguson

Bedford’s Ashley Ferguson competes in the 300-meter hurdles event during the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium in Shippensburg, PA., Friday, May 24, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
Name: Ashley Ferguson

School: Bedford

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country and track and field

Parents: Barbara Smith and Neil Kuhn, of Buffalo Mills

Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in cross country and track; District 5 champion in 300 meter hurdles (2019); Laurel Highlands all-conference team in track and field (2019); USATF Junior Olympic National Meet qualifier (2019).

Coach’s quote: “Ashley works year round at the hurdles and was primed to have a breakout year. She ran very well on the summer circuit last summer and ran well in indoor also. We will miss her quiet leadership through great work habits.” – Bedford track and field coach Brian Creps

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games”

Favorite video game: “MarioKart”

Favorite food: Chicken alfredo

Favorite teacher: Mr. Hoover, art

Favorite song: “Set It Off” by Bryson Tiller

Outside interests: Swimming, riding the ATV, anything sports related

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, because they are independent and have speed.

Favorite athletic team: USA track and field team

Athlete most admired: Sydney McLaughlin

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom because she has always motivated me to do my best, even when I feel like it’s not possible.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Elizabeth Close

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the District 5 title in the 300-meter hurdles in 2019.

How I got my start: When I was younger I always liked to run, so in seventh grade I wanted to try track and I’ve loved it ever since.

Future goal: To attend college to continue my academic and athletic career and major in exercise science.

