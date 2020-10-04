Name: Ashley Eckenrod
School: Greater Johnstown
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball, softball and cheerleading
Parents: Mike and Heather Eckenrod, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: I won the District 6 championship for cheerleading; my summer league softball team won the championship three times in a row; for the first time in many years the Greater Johnstown varsity volleyball team finally made it into playoffs.
Coach’s quote: “Ashley has been a huge asset to the volleyball team for the past four years. Her drive and determination to be the best and to be an example for the younger girls coming up through the program have made me so proud. Ashley is going to leave an everlasting impression on the team and I cannot wait to see what her future holds for her!” — Greater Johnstown volleyball coach Lacey Grove
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite book: “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom
Favorite food: Wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Kovalchic (Algebra 2)
Favorite song: “Something Special” by Pop Smoke
Outside interests: Painting, participated in the “End Racism” painting downtown.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because they are strong and powerful. Lions are also very quick and as a setter I have to be quick on my feet and ready for anything thrown at me.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State volleyball
Athlete most admired: Francisco Cervelli
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents and my coach Lacey Grove
Proudest athletic achievements: Winning District 6 twice for cheer and winning the championship for GJYL softball league three years in a row.
How I got my start: I started to play softball around 4-years-old for GJYL. I started cheerleading in first grade. I started volleyball in seventh grade for the middle school team.
Future Goal: To enlist in the Air Force.
