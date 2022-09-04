Name: Annaliese Niebauer

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Cross country and track and field

Parents: Matt and Heather Niebauer, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: In cross country, 2020 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion, member of the 2020 and 2021 PIAA Class 2A runner-up team, 2021 District 6 Class 2A champion, member of 2019-21 LHAC and 2019-21 District 6 championship squads and 2021 all-LHAC selection; in track and field, 2021 all-LHAC selection and member of the 2022 PIAA Class 2A 3200-meter relay championship team.

Coach’s quote: “Annaliese has matured into not only a great runner, but a great teammate as well. Her focus is not limited to her personal goals, but those of the team even more so.” – Central Cambria cross country and girls track and field coach Randy Wilson

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “Moana”

Favorite video game: “Sea of Thieves”

Favorite food: Buffalo chicken sliders

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Reese, AP Literature

Favorite song: “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

Favorite app on your phone: Instagram

Outside interests: Robotics and engineering

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I’d have to say a wolf. They’re the main endurance animal and they operate in teams to achieve bigger goals.

Favorite athletic team: North Carolina State women’s cross country

Athlete most admired: North Carolina State cross country and track and field runner Katelyn Tuohy

Most influential person on my athletic career: My coach, Randy Wilson

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: North Carolina State freshman runner Olivia Haas

Proudest athletic achievement: My team winning the 2022 PIAA Class 2A girls 3200-meter relay title.

How I got my start: Running the Turkey Trot with my mom when I was little.

Future goal: Attend college and major in energy engineering.

