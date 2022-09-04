Name: Annaliese Niebauer
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Cross country and track and field
Parents: Matt and Heather Niebauer, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In cross country, 2020 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion, member of the 2020 and 2021 PIAA Class 2A runner-up team, 2021 District 6 Class 2A champion, member of 2019-21 LHAC and 2019-21 District 6 championship squads and 2021 all-LHAC selection; in track and field, 2021 all-LHAC selection and member of the 2022 PIAA Class 2A 3200-meter relay championship team.
Coach’s quote: “Annaliese has matured into not only a great runner, but a great teammate as well. Her focus is not limited to her personal goals, but those of the team even more so.” – Central Cambria cross country and girls track and field coach Randy Wilson
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Moana”
Favorite video game: “Sea of Thieves”
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken sliders
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Reese, AP Literature
Favorite song: “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles
Favorite app on your phone: Instagram
Outside interests: Robotics and engineering
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I’d have to say a wolf. They’re the main endurance animal and they operate in teams to achieve bigger goals.
Favorite athletic team: North Carolina State women’s cross country
Athlete most admired: North Carolina State cross country and track and field runner Katelyn Tuohy
Most influential person on my athletic career: My coach, Randy Wilson
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: North Carolina State freshman runner Olivia Haas
Proudest athletic achievement: My team winning the 2022 PIAA Class 2A girls 3200-meter relay title.
How I got my start: Running the Turkey Trot with my mom when I was little.
Future goal: Attend college and major in energy engineering.
– Jake Oswalt
