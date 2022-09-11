Name: Anna Steinbeck

School: Windber Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Jim and Cheryl Steinbeck, of Windber

Athletic achievements: 2021 District 5 Class 1A champion, 2020 and 2021 WestPAC champion, 2021 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team, 2020 and 2021 Somerset County midfield MVP, 2020 and 2021 all-WestPAC selection and two-time MaxPreps state player of the week.

Coach’s quote: “Anna is an extremely hard-working, goal-driven player with natural leadership qualities. Her contribution to our team and her peers are second to none. Anna is an inspiration both on and off the field as well as in the classroom.”

– Windber girls soccer coach B. Paul Buza

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Grease”

Favorite video game: “Minecraft”

Favorite food: Enchiladas

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. James, physics

Favorite song: “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” by John Mayer

Favorite app on your phone: VSCO

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and chasing sunsets

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Dog because they are loyal and get to sleep all day.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Most influential people on my athletic career: My family

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Over the summer, I had the opportunity to play against the 20-under Costa Rican Women’s National Team in Costa Rica. They were by far the best competition I’ve ever faced.

Proudest athletic achievement: Theres a lot, but a couple are winning District 5 with my team and also receiving all-state honors in 2022.

How I got my start: My older siblings played all their lives and I decided to follow in their footsteps all the way from AYSO 6-under.

Future goal: I want to continue to play soccer and get a great education from Penn State Behrend, then travel the world.

