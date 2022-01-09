Name: Anna Gunby

School: Conemaugh Valley

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, softball, track and field, volleyball and cheerleading

Parents: Carlos and Jennifer Gunby, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In basketball, an all-WestPAC selection in 2018-19 and 2020-21 with over 500 points and 600 career rebounds; in softball, named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state first team; in volleyball, 2020 and 2021 all-WestPAC selection.

Coach’s quote: “Anna is a pure athlete and uses that athleticism to make up for her size. Being a 5-foot-5 forward is tough, but she still leads our team in rebounds. She plays big. Anna is a leader in anything she participates in and gets the most out of high school. She is a five-sport athlete, honor student, and a member of the band, drama club and student government.” – Conemaugh Valley girls basketball coach Teri Cruse

Favorite subject: Calculus

Favorite movie: “Tangled”

Favorite book: “Sullivan’s Secret” by Robin Murphy

Favorite food: Spaghetti and meatballs

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Beiter, chemistry

Favorite song (with artist): “Rise Up” by Andra Day

Outside interests: Spending time with friends and being outdoors.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah because they are fast and they can easily camouflage themselves with their spots.

Favorite athletic team: Connecticut women’s basketball team

Athlete most admired: Allyson Felix

Most influential person on my athletic career: My sister, Tessa

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Portage senior Lauren Shaffer

Proudest athletic achievement: Getting my 500th rebound my junior year.

How I got my start: Playing in a coed league at the YMCA in first grade.

Future goal: To make it farther into the postseason in all of my sports than past years.

– Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

