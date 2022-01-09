Name: Anna Gunby
School: Conemaugh Valley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, softball, track and field, volleyball and cheerleading
Parents: Carlos and Jennifer Gunby, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, an all-WestPAC selection in 2018-19 and 2020-21 with over 500 points and 600 career rebounds; in softball, named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state first team; in volleyball, 2020 and 2021 all-WestPAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Anna is a pure athlete and uses that athleticism to make up for her size. Being a 5-foot-5 forward is tough, but she still leads our team in rebounds. She plays big. Anna is a leader in anything she participates in and gets the most out of high school. She is a five-sport athlete, honor student, and a member of the band, drama club and student government.” – Conemaugh Valley girls basketball coach Teri Cruse
Favorite subject: Calculus
Favorite movie: “Tangled”
Favorite book: “Sullivan’s Secret” by Robin Murphy
Favorite food: Spaghetti and meatballs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Beiter, chemistry
Favorite song (with artist): “Rise Up” by Andra Day
Outside interests: Spending time with friends and being outdoors.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah because they are fast and they can easily camouflage themselves with their spots.
Favorite athletic team: Connecticut women’s basketball team
Athlete most admired: Allyson Felix
Most influential person on my athletic career: My sister, Tessa
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Portage senior Lauren Shaffer
Proudest athletic achievement: Getting my 500th rebound my junior year.
How I got my start: Playing in a coed league at the YMCA in first grade.
Future goal: To make it farther into the postseason in all of my sports than past years.
– Jake Oswalt
