Name: Angelina Wagner

School: Ferndale Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, softball and volleyball

Parents: Chris and Becky Wagner, of Ferndale

Athletic achievements: In basketball, 1,000-point scorer and 2021-22 all-WestPAC selection; in softball, 2021 and 2022 all-WestPAC pick and signed to play at NCAA Division I St. Peter’s University; in volleyball, 2022 District 6 Class 1A second-team selection and picked to play in 2022 Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area all-star match.

Coach’s quote: “It has been a true pleasure coaching Angelina over the last four years. I have loved watching her mature and grow into the leader she is today. She is a fierce competitor and a hard worker. Every accolade, award and milestone she receives is well-deserved and earned through hard work. I could not be more proud of her.”

– Ferndale girls basketball coach Sarah Riffle

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movies: “21 Jump Street” and “Step Up”

Favorite food: Buffalo chicken dip

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Baumbaugh, math

Favorite song: “Love Lost” by Mac Miller

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Going to the beach and taking walks

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are brave and confident.

Favorite athletic team: Florida Gators softball

Athletes most admired: Jennie Finch, Jocelyn Alo and Michael Jordan

Most influential person on my athletic career: My family, they all support me constantly

Favorite video game: “Crossy Road”

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Conemaugh Valley senior Delanie Davison. She always plays her best game against me and always keeps me on my toes.

Proudest athletic achievement: Advancing to the 2022 District 6 Class 1A softball playoffs and going to the semifinals with my friends.

How I got my start: My father taught me sports from the time I was 4. He is my biggest influence.

Future goal: To be an outstanding athlete in college and receive my degree to start my life

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you