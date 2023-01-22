Name: Angelina Wagner
School: Ferndale Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, softball and volleyball
Parents: Chris and Becky Wagner, of Ferndale
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 1,000-point scorer and 2021-22 all-WestPAC selection; in softball, 2021 and 2022 all-WestPAC pick and signed to play at NCAA Division I St. Peter’s University; in volleyball, 2022 District 6 Class 1A second-team selection and picked to play in 2022 Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area all-star match.
Coach’s quote: “It has been a true pleasure coaching Angelina over the last four years. I have loved watching her mature and grow into the leader she is today. She is a fierce competitor and a hard worker. Every accolade, award and milestone she receives is well-deserved and earned through hard work. I could not be more proud of her.”
– Ferndale girls basketball coach Sarah Riffle
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movies: “21 Jump Street” and “Step Up”
Favorite food: Buffalo chicken dip
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Baumbaugh, math
Favorite song: “Love Lost” by Mac Miller
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Going to the beach and taking walks
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because they are brave and confident.
Favorite athletic team: Florida Gators softball
Athletes most admired: Jennie Finch, Jocelyn Alo and Michael Jordan
Most influential person on my athletic career: My family, they all support me constantly
Favorite video game: “Crossy Road”
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Conemaugh Valley senior Delanie Davison. She always plays her best game against me and always keeps me on my toes.
Proudest athletic achievement: Advancing to the 2022 District 6 Class 1A softball playoffs and going to the semifinals with my friends.
How I got my start: My father taught me sports from the time I was 4. He is my biggest influence.
Future goal: To be an outstanding athlete in college and receive my degree to start my life
– Jake Oswalt
