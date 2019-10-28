Name: Alyssa Nail
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer and basketball
Parents: Candi and Ron Nail, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Two-time WestPAC champs, 10th and 11th grade Somerset County MVP in soccer
Coach’s quote: “Alyssa has been a joy to coach for the past four years. She has a great sense of humor and is a practical joker, but when it’s time to work she is intense and persistent. Technically, she is among the best I’ve worked with in nearly 20 years of coaching, and I attribute that to strong work ethic. She is always the first person on the field, ready to practice and juggling a ball. You combine that attitude and that footwork with her powerful shot, speed and exceptional field vision, and you’ve got one dangerous striker.” — Conemaugh Township girls soccer coach Angie Berzonski
Favorite subject: Government
Favorite movie: “World War Z”
Favorite book or video game: “The Devil Aspect” by Craig Russell
Favorite foods: Sushi and nacho fries from Taco Bell
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mainhart, government
Favorite song: “Keeper of the Flame” by Miranda Lambert
Outside interests: Watching movies, four-wheeling in the woods with Morgan, skiing, snowboarding, drawing, hiking, listening to music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Horse, it’s my Chinese zodiac and my friends say I run like one.
Favorite athletic team: U.S. Women’s National Team
Athlete most admired: Lionel Messi
Most influential people on my athletic career: Angie Berzonski and Lisa Byer
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Cassie Kyle from Altoona
Proudest athletic achievements: 10th and 11th grade Somerset County MVP for soccer
How I got my start: When my brother and I were little we liked playing ball so our parents signed us up for AYSO.
Future goal: For soccer, to win state championship; after high school, to go to UPJ. I’m still undecided on what I want to pursue for a career.
