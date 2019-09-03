Name: Alyssa Kush
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 15
Grade: 10
Sports: Tennis, swimming and volleyball
Parents: Mike and Michelle Kush, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: District 6 Class AA singles tennis champion, state quarterfinalist for tennis, coach’s award for outstanding singles achievement, Adele Dovey Award, Laurel Highlands all-conference team; district qualifier for swimming.
Coach’s quote: “Alyssa has the drive and determination to become a very special tennis player. Her work ethic and competitive nature makes her a great example to all of her teammates. She finished in the top eight in the state last year as a freshman and I look forward to what she may accomplish in the next three years. She excels at the sport she loves and is a pleasure to coach.” — Westmont Hilltop tennis coach Dan Fregly
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Interstellar”
Favorite book or video game: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mr. Patula (math) and Mr. Hardesty (geography)
Favorite song: “Better” by Khalid
Outside interests: Golf, violin, having pinochle tournaments with my family, game design, hanging with my cousins, solving Rubik’s cubes
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird because I would love to fly.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Roger Federer
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad (coach)
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My brother, Adam
Proudest athletic achievement: When I won a national doubles tennis title in Rome, Georgia when I was 12.
How I got my start: My dad started teaching/coaching me when I was 4
Future goal: To win a state singles title for my school; to play tennis at a good D1 college and major in engineering.
