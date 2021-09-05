Name: Alyssa Kush
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Tennis, golf and swimming
Parents: Mike and Michelle Kush, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: In tennis, three undefeated regular seasons in singles, three-time District 6 Class 2A singles champion, two-time PIAA quarterfinalist, three-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection, part of two District 6 Class 2A team championships; in golf, 2020 District 6 Class 2A runner-up and PIAA qualifier, member of 2020 District 6 Class 2A team champions and state qualifier; in swimming, state qualifier in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Coach’s quote: “Alyssa has been a sheer joy to coach over the past four years. Her love of the game and passion to be successful has definitely served as a positive influence for all of the girls in our program. Her team leadership and infectious smile will be sorely missed.”
– Westmont Hilltop tennis coach Dan Fregly
Favorite subject: Mathematics
Favorite movie: “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”
Favorite book: “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes
Favorite teacher: Mr. Rearick (physics) and Mr. Patula (geometry)
Favorite song: “Our Song” by Anne-Marie and Niall Horan
Outside interests: Volleyball, violin and card games.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An elephant because they are my favorite animal.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Alexander Zverev
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Mike
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: North East High School senior golfer Lydia Swan.
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for the state tournament in both golf and tennis in 2020.
How I got my start: My dad started teaching me tennis at a very young age. I learned to play golf with my dad and brother, Adam.
Future goal: To win a state title and play either golf or tennis at a good college while majoring in engineering.
- Jake Oswalt
