Name: Allyana Stephens
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Charles and Dawn Stephens, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner, 2019-20 PIAA quarterfinalist, 2020-21 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference runner-up and District 6 semifinalist and 2021-22 team captain, District 6 Class 2A and LHAC runner-up and PIAA quarterfinalist.
Coach’s quote: “Ally is a fighter, young lady who lost a season due to a ACL injury and has played her whole senior season with another ACL injury. Ally has been a outstanding leader on our team. Ally works extremely hard on both ends of the floor. We are surely going to miss her next year, but bigger things are in store for her.”
– Bishop McCort girls basketball coach John Hahn
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology
Favorite movie: “Love and Basketball”
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Favorite food: Chicken Parmesan
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Bradley, anatomy and physiology/AP Bio
Favorite song: “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans
Outside interests: Painting, lifting, hanging with friends and just being outside
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a cougar because they are independently strong and have no fear.
Favorite athletic team: Connecticut women’s basketball team
Most influential person on my athletic career: Jamel Felder and my mom, Dawn
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Forest Hills senior Remi Smith
Proudest athletic achievement: Returning from my knee injury my junior year and playing my senior year with a torn ACL.
How I got my start: I started doing basketball camps and shortly after, I started playing at a young age. I always went with my my mom when I was younger every time she officiated.
Future goal: Continue to grow in my academic and athletic career at Chatham University.
- Jake Oswalt
