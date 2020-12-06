Name: Ally Diamond

School: Bishop McCort Catholic

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball, basketball and softball

Parents: Steve and Dawn Diamond, of Windber

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, four-year letterwinner, 2019 District 6 Class A second team, 2020 District 6 Class A first team, selected to Cambria/Somerset volleyball all-star team; three-year letterwinner in softball, two-year letterwinner in basketball.

Coach’s quote: “Ally has pure talent on the volleyball court. She pushes herself to be better and is a true contender. Her ambition and desire will lift her to the next level of play in which she can enhance her talent and shine.” — Bishop McCort volleyball coach Missy Raho

Favorite subject: Physics

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite book or video game: “The Fault In Our Stars” by John Green

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Miss Piatak (French)

Favorite song: “Falling” by Harry Styles

Outside interests: Playing travel volleyball, skiing and spending time with friends and family.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cat because they get to sleep a lot.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Kerri Walsh Jennings

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, he will always be my biggest supporter and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Forest Hills’ Madeline Cecere

Proudest athletic achievement: Making the District 6 Class A first team in 2020 and second team in 2019.

How I got my start: I used to always watch my older brother playing sports when I was younger and I wanted to be as good as him when I grew up.

Future goal: To become a physical therapist.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

