Name: Ally Diamond
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball, basketball and softball
Parents: Steve and Dawn Diamond, of Windber
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, four-year letterwinner, 2019 District 6 Class A second team, 2020 District 6 Class A first team, selected to Cambria/Somerset volleyball all-star team; three-year letterwinner in softball, two-year letterwinner in basketball.
Coach’s quote: “Ally has pure talent on the volleyball court. She pushes herself to be better and is a true contender. Her ambition and desire will lift her to the next level of play in which she can enhance her talent and shine.” — Bishop McCort volleyball coach Missy Raho
Favorite subject: Physics
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite book or video game: “The Fault In Our Stars” by John Green
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Miss Piatak (French)
Favorite song: “Falling” by Harry Styles
Outside interests: Playing travel volleyball, skiing and spending time with friends and family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cat because they get to sleep a lot.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Kerri Walsh Jennings
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, he will always be my biggest supporter and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Forest Hills’ Madeline Cecere
Proudest athletic achievement: Making the District 6 Class A first team in 2020 and second team in 2019.
How I got my start: I used to always watch my older brother playing sports when I was younger and I wanted to be as good as him when I grew up.
Future goal: To become a physical therapist.
